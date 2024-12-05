The quality of apprenticeships is “improving”, Ofsted’s new chief inspector has said in his first annual report.

Sir Martyn Oliver published a “slimmed down” version of the watchdog’s usual stocktake of education performance this morning.

He opted to ditch analysis of aggregated grading judgments and instead shared a series of “observations” in light of the government’s plan to remove overall effectiveness grades – which has already happened for schools and is set to happen for FE in September 2025.

Ofsted is expected to launch a consultation on a reformed inspection framework and the introduction of new report card-style reports in January.

Today’s insights from Oliver for FE and skills are light on detail but cover apprenticeships, teacher training, SEND, and prisons.

Apprenticeships ‘improving’

Last year’s annual report from the watchdog said apprenticeships were the “poorest performing provision type” for FE.

Oliver claims there has been improvement over the past 12 months. His report said: “The number of apprentices has declined over time, but the quality of apprenticeships is improving. High-quality and well-planned apprenticeships, which match the needs of the local economy and provide a viable pathway into work, will hopefully translate into growth in the sector.”

Official statistics published separately by Ofsted earlier this week back up his claim.

As of August 31, there were 1,314 providers delivering apprenticeships. Ofsted has data on 94 per cent of them, either from a full inspection (1,126) or a new provider monitoring visit (115). That means there are 73 apprenticeship providers without any Ofsted judgment.

Of the 1,241 providers that have a judgment on their apprenticeship provision, 81 per cent were judged good or outstanding for apprenticeships at their most recent full inspection or were judged to be making at least reasonable progress at their new provider monitoring visit.

This is 5 percentage points higher than this point in 2023.

When we look at full inspections only, 73 per cent of apprenticeship grades were ‘good’ (66 per cent) or ‘outstanding’ (7 per cent) in 2023/24.

This is a significant increase from 2022/23 when 61 per cent of apprenticeship grades awarded were ‘good’ or better, and 2021/22 when it was 51 per cent.

A total of 152 new provider monitoring visits took place in 2023/24, the lowest number in five years. Last year, 89 per cent of new providers visited were found to be making ‘reasonable progress’ in all themes.

This mirrors results for new providers in 2022/23. Ten per cent visited last year were ‘insufficient’ in at least one theme and just 1 per cent (2 providers) were ‘insufficient’ in all themes.

Teacher training also looks better

Last year, Ofsted reported that initial teacher education (ITE) provision for further education trainees “remains the poorest performing age phase” of teacher training.

But Oliver said today that Ofsted has “seen substantial improvements in the quality of ITE for FE and skills since 2020, which bodes well for the future of the sector”.

He added: “For example, trainees in the best mathematics courses prepare to teach maths to learners at entry level up to degree apprenticeships. They learn how to teach the principles of maths appropriately in a variety of courses, from beauty therapy to software design.”

Inclusion focus vital for SEND learners

Oliver said putting a “focus” on inclusion is becoming “ever more important as the number of children with SEND continues to increase”.

His report added: “As young people with SEND move into FE and skills provision, they continue to need support to access good opportunities that will help them into employment. Where this works well, learners can take advantage of good partnership working with local employers to develop their independence, employability and communication skills. A good experience at college, for example, can really help develop the confidence and self-esteem of young people with high needs.

“Overall, though, we know that young people with SEND are less likely than their peers to be in education, employment or training. It’s particularly important that these young people receive effective and impartial careers guidance at an appropriate time to highlight the different avenues open to them.”

‘A very good time to improve prison education’

Ofsted’s stats show that as of August 31, 2024, there were 116 prisons and youth offender institutions (YOI) with an inspection grade. Just 18 per cent were judged ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’. This is a decrease of 9 percentage points compared with 2023 and a fall of 18 percentage points compared with 2022.

The overall proportion of prisons and YOIs judged ‘inadequate’ at their most recent inspection was 42 per cent.

Oliver pointed out that Ofsted recently published a joint report with His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Prisons”, which highlighted “10 years of decline in the education received by children in YOIs, and added: “Adult prisoners fare no better; prison education remains weak, almost without exception.”

The chief inspector’s report said: “There is intense pressure on places in prisons and YOIs, with policymakers facing unpalatable choices around how that pressure can be relieved in the short term. We know that reoffending rates are high. We know that education has a transformative effect.

“Now would be a very good time to improve prison and YOI education to help reduce reoffending, ease the pressure on prisons and help more convicted children and adults turn their lives around.”