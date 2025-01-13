Home Dear Jeremy: FE’s wishlist for 2024 budget
Skills reform

AI skills: Building a workforce for the future

As the government lays out its blueprint to turbocharge AI, skills minister Jacqui Smith sets out the steps being taken to futureproof the UK's workforce

As the government lays out its blueprint to turbocharge AI, skills minister Jacqui Smith sets out the steps being taken to futureproof the UK's workforce

Jacqui Smith

Skills minister

13 Jan 2025, 13:00

When I was teaching economics and business studies to college students in the early 1990s – two decades before the smartphone was introduced –  the internet was barely making a ripple for most learners, nor the wider workforce. I never envisioned the scale of the transformation the internet and technology would have. Our world has been irrevocably shaped by these changes, transforming the way we live, work and learn. Fast forward to today, we are at the beginning of a new dawn in technology, with AI set to revolutionise the way we work – and the skills we need.

Today, the Prime Minister has unveiled his AI Action Plan which will lay the foundations for how we will harness AI to turbocharge growth and boost living standards for all. The breadth of AI’s potential is something we should all be really excited about as we look to deliver our Plan for Change. It can revolutionise the public sector, including in education, helping our teachers save time and focus more on interactions in the classroom. AI can enhance productivity and help in our goal of driving economic growth and putting more money in people’s pockets.

But as Skills Minister, one of my key priorities is ensuring that our workforce is prepared for the challenges and opportunities it presents. That’s why we are already taking necessary steps to futureproof our workforce.  

Through Skills England, we will build the highly trained workforce needed to deliver the national, regional, and local skills needs of the next decade, setting people up to succeed in an increasingly technology-driven world. It will develop a clear assessment of the country’s skills gaps and work closely with the Industrial Strategy Council to bring businesses, training partners and unions together with national and local government to plug these gaps. We will continue to support skills providers, including in higher education, to increase the number of AI graduates, teach industry-relevant skills and develop appropriate training.

This isn’t just about addressing immediate challenges, but about creating a long-term approach. That’s why we’re working with the British Academy to assess how a roadmap for AI skills policies in England could be developed – looking at historical parallels such as the digital and industrial revolutions as well existing and emerging challenges. We have hosted a roundtable bringing together experts in social science, economics and humanities to consider the future of AI and skills.

From that, we know that in periods of fast-paced change, learning can quickly become outdated, so adaptability and lifelong learning are key. As AI transforms the workplace, people will need to regularly update their skills to remain competitive. I am personally committed to ensuring that everyone, whether they are entering the workforce for the first time or seeking to retrain, has access to the support they need to succeed and thrive.

But everyone has to mean everyone. An AI skills roadmap must include underrepresented groups and confront the digital divide in society. As it stands, only 22% of people working in AI and data science are women, and we know true innovation is only possible when it draws on a broad range of perspectives, which is why I am today pleased to announce two new research projects as part of the British Academy’s Innovation Fellows scheme that will address disadvantage in AI. They will look at tackling inequalities in the field, setting out how we can ensure underrepresented groups are not left behind and have equitable access to opportunities to achieve and thrive. 

AI offers us a chance to break down barriers to opportunity and unlock the potential of every person in the workforce. With the right skills, the UK can lead the way in harnessing this transformative technology to create jobs, boost productivity, and improve our lives. It’s fast-paced and everchanging, but I won’t take my foot off the pedal playing my part in ensuring people have the tools to succeed in a world powered by AI.

