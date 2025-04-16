Many of us have been gripped by the Netflix series Adolescence and its portrayal of a 13-year-old, Jamie Miller, arrested for the murder of his classmate. The show delved into complex themes such as toxic masculinity, the influence of social media and the vulnerabilities of youth in today’s digital age. Notably, it highlights how Jamie’s exposure to easily available and peer acceptable online extremist content and his immersion in the “manosphere” contributed to his subsequent violent actions and perverse sense of entitlement and normality. ​

The programme reminded us of the critical need for comprehensive conversations and education in schools and colleges that address these issues head-on. However, it’s not just social media literacy and radicalisation awareness that is needed but financial literacy, communication skills, and resilience that can equip students with the tools they need to navigate the complexities of the modern world.​

Surprisingly, although I am the chief executive of an awarding organisation I believe it is not more qualifications that are needed here but awareness raising, discussion points and skills. If we fail to grasp this opportunity we fail our young people. We need a holistic approach alongside parents and carers, many of whom are struggling with the same issues.

In an era where the internet is a primary source of information and interaction, teaching students to critically evaluate online content is paramount. Extremist groups often exploit social media platforms to spread propaganda and recruit vulnerable individuals with algorithms forever driving specific content. Educating students on how to recognise and question such content can build resilience against online radicalisation, as well as greater understanding that not everything you read is real, especially with AI now creating realistic videos and pictures. Whilst DfE emphasises the importance of teaching online safety, it’s important to also encourage young people to test their thoughts in a safe environment. Understanding how algorithms work is incredibly useful. Who hasn’t found that a stray remark in their social media posts leads to a bombardment of suggested items to buy, or that dwelling on a Facebook cooking post leads to days of similar recipes. Honestly, there is only so much baking you can do with puff pastry!

Financial literacy is another crucial component of a well-rounded education. Understanding financial concepts such as budgeting, saving, and investing empowers students to make informed decisions, reducing the likelihood of falling into debt or being exploited financially. Young people need to understand the implications of a student loan, how to calculate interest payments, how to borrow responsibly and safely; and why pensions are important at any age! As the adverts tell us, early education in financial matters lays the foundation for responsible economic behaviour in adulthood.​ Assisting young people make better financial decisions reduces the mental health issues that come with debt in later life.

Effective communication is fundamental to personal and professional success and yet too often as employers we see young people unused to answering the phone and unable to construct letters and professional emails. Equally if we want their opinions we need to engage with them. Teaching students how to express themselves clearly, listen actively, and engage in constructive dialogue fosters better discussions and relationships, both within and outside of education and work. Inability to express oneself causes frustration and leads to anger and a lack of control. Collaborative skills are essential in resolving conflicts, understanding diverse perspectives, and participating meaningfully in society and yet unless the young person engages with team sports this is not developed proactively.​

Finally, my personal passion is enabling young people to develop resilience in their personal and educational lives. Developing resilience enables students to cope with challenges and setbacks, an inevitable part of life. Helping young people to recognise their own stressors and the techniques that work best for them can help counteract factors that may lead them to poor mental health. It’s easy to teach the techniques but much harder to give young people the space they need at the time they need it within a school or college setting.

As the curriculum and assessment review continues, where is the space to better prepare students to manage the complexities of the digital age, make informed decisions, and ensure they lead healthy and fulfilled lives? The lessons from Adolescence serve as a compelling call to action for educators, policymakers, and communities to review not just the curriculum but how we all work together to communicate with each other.​