With 44 per cent of core workforce skills set to change by 2027, early guidance isn’t just helpful—it’s urgent. So why are we still leaving it so late?

With 44 per cent of core workforce skills set to change by 2027, early guidance isn’t just helpful—it’s urgent. So why are we still leaving it so late?

High-quality careers education can change lives. When young people receive the right guidance, their aspirations grow, opportunities open, and their confidence to navigate an evolving job market increase. But for it to be truly effective, careers education must start early, be embedded in the curriculum, and focus on skills for lifelong success.

Despite progress, careers education is still introduced too late in secondary schools, limiting its impact. The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 predicts that 44 per cent of workers’ core skills will change by 2027, underscoring the urgency of preparing young people for these shifts.

Early exposure, lasting impact

Introducing careers education early helps young people explore opportunities before key decisions are made, making it a continuous journey rather than a one-off intervention. It broadens aspirations, challenges stereotypes, and builds confidence.

Employer engagement plays a vital role. When schools provide opportunities for students to interact with professionals, young people gain a better understanding of the pathways available. According to Careers and Enterprise Company (CEC) research, 86 per cent of employers believe their work with schools and colleges encourages young people to enter their sector. These experiences, introduced early, help create motivated learners.

Disengagement from education has long-term consequences. Previous CEC analysis shows that preventing one 16-18-year-old from becoming NEET can save £42,000 per person, with a potential £150 million Treasury saving annually. So the government’s Youth Guarantee, which aims to introduce careers guidance and work experience earlier, is a welcome step in the right direction.

Making careers education part of everyday learning

Careers education should not be a standalone programme but an integral part of learning. When students see the relevance of their subjects in the world of work, they are more engaged and motivated. Real-world application helps them understand how their skills apply to careers and prepares them for the workplace.

I was fortunate to attend a technical school where careers education was part of everyday learning. This helped me engage more with my studies and see how my skills could be applied in the real world. But many young people don’t receive this level of careers integration. If all students had this from an early stage, they could make more informed choices, particularly at key points like choosing GCSE subjects.

Preparing for tomorrow: Why skills must come first

The world of work is changing rapidly. Careers education must now focus on adaptability, communication, and problem-solving, rather than rigid pathways. Encouragingly, some of the biggest surges in job interest among Year 11 girls have been in historically male-dominated fields. Compared to Year 7 girls surveyed, interest in science and research has increased by 83 per cent, law by 78 per cent, and engineering by 67 per cent. This shows how careers education is helping to shift stereotypes.

But often, a barrier for young people isn’t just awareness of what’s out there; it’s the fundamental skills to succeed that are missing. CEC’s study of 233,000 young people found that 16-year-olds often lack confidence in speaking, listening, leadership, and teamwork skills.

Employer engagement must go beyond isolated interactions. A reimagined approach, with multiple career touchpoints across a young person’s journey, helps build essential skills and a better understanding of work. Sustained commitment is vital to making careers education inclusive and effective.

Careers education is a shared responsibility

A collaborative approach is needed between schools, employers, and families. Parents shape aspirations but often lack the tools to support career conversations. The curriculum and assessment review’s interim report highlights that young people and parents place a high priority on employment and interview skills, emphasising the need for better support.

Schools and colleges must be supported to embed guidance, and employers must sustain meaningful engagement. By working together, we can ensure all young people, regardless of background, receive the guidance they need.

Good progress, but more to do

Progress is visible. Employer engagement is stronger, work experience is evolving, and schools are doing more to integrate guidance. But more still needs to be done.

By starting early, embedding careers into learning, and focusing on skills-first education, we can prepare young people not just for a first job, but for a future of opportunity.