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3 July 2026

A pair of shoes taught me more about NEETs than any policy paper

Government set up three schemes where one flexible pathway would do. Traineeships worked thanks to trusted frontline practitioners
Joe Crossley Guest Contributor

Managing director of Skilled Futures

5 min read
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It is reassuring to see the growing urgency around the NEETs (not in education, employment or training) challenge in this country. More concerning, however, is the apparent lack of joined-up thinking about how it will be addressed.

I have a somewhat unique perspective, having led a national training provider that delivered one of the strongest traineeship programmes in the country. I am now CEO of a small charity that works face-to-face with young NEETs every day.

The traineeship programme, discontinued in May 2023, was designed for 16 to 24-year-olds who were motivated by the prospect of work but not yet work-ready. I delivered the programme for more than a decade, primarily in Yorkshire communities with relatively low educational attainment and high unemployment.

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