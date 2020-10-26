MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 331

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving.
John Cope, Non-executive board member, Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education
Start date: November 2020
Concurrent job: Director of strategy, policy and public affairs, UCAS
Interesting fact: He once backpacked from one side of Mexico to the other
Dayle Bayliss, Non-executive board member, Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education
Start date: November 2020
Concurrent job: Chartered building surveyor and director, Dayle Bayliss Ltd
Interesting fact: She enjoys growing and cooking her own food with her family
Kirstie Donnelly, Co-chair, Federation of Awarding Bodies
Start date: December 2020
Concurrent job: Chief executive, City & Guilds Group
Interesting fact: She once gate-crashed a Gloria Estefan birthday party in Miami (by accident) many years ago and managed to stay the whole evening!
Alan Woods, Co-chair, Federation of Awarding Bodies
Start date: December 2020
Concurrent job: Chief executive, Vocational Training Charitable Trust
Interesting fact: He delivered five babies while working for the London Ambulance Service
Nigel Smalley, Director of learning for construction and engineering, Bournemouth & Poole College
Start date: October 2020
Previous role: Curriculum manager for construction and engineering, Newbury College
Interesting fact: While serving in the army he took part in campaigns such as Bosnia and Northern Ireland
