MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 309

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving.
Martin Tucker, Principal, Truro and Penwith College
Start date: September 2020
Previous job: Director, Penwith College
Interesting fact: He plays tennis and has played rugby at a high level.
Andy Cole, Interim principal, Gateshead College
Start date February 2020
Previous job: Principal, Kensington and Chelsea College
Interesting fact: He is supporting the Phoenix Bury football club.
Colin Hughes, Chief executive, AQA
Start date September 2020
Previous job: Managing director, Collins Learning
Interesting fact: He was previously education editor of The Independent.
