MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 309

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving.

Martin Tucker, Principal, Truro and Penwith College

Start date: September 2020

Previous job: Director, Penwith College

Interesting fact: He plays tennis and has played rugby at a high level.

Andy Cole, Interim principal, Gateshead College

Start date February 2020

Previous job: Principal, Kensington and Chelsea College

Interesting fact: He is supporting the Phoenix Bury football club.

Colin Hughes, Chief executive, AQA

Start date September 2020

Previous job: Managing director, Collins Learning

Interesting fact: He was previously education editor of The Independent.