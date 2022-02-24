WorldSkills UK announces winners of equity, diversity and inclusion awards

People and organisations who champion diversity within business and technical education have been honoured as part of the third WorldSkills UK equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI) heroes awards.

The awards were held during a virtual ceremony on Thursday in partnership with Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and NCFE.

Winners included an electronics engineer who spent lockdown designing science packs for school children and a national programme to get non-English speakers to sign up for college courses.

“Congratulations to all the winners. We have been so impressed with the number and quality of entries this year,” said chief executive of WorldSkills UK, Neil Bentley-Gockmann.

“We launched these awards to highlight and celebrate the impact our partners’ work is having and we have been so inspired by the people and stories behind the nominations.

“With more categories and entries this year, I am so pleased to see the awards going from strength to strength.”

Anna Hart picked up the rising star award for her work in promoting STEM subjects to children ̶ to girls in particular. Anna spent the first lockdown creating resources to spark primary school children’s interest in science, technology, engineering and maths subjects.

As well as developing special packs to celebrate women in engineering, she reached out to universities to offer STEM career events to promote careers for women in engineering.

Cardiff and Vale College won the EDI ambassador of the year award for its work in opening up educational opportunities to the local community. One of the college’s programmes, which encouraged people who did not speak English as a first language to sign up for language classes, was rolled out across Wales by the government.

Middlesex University’s Puja Varsani was awarded the inspirational role model award for her work helping women, minority groups and young people from disadvantaged backgrounds to consider careers in STEM. She organises events to promote STEM subjects and careers, and volunteers in local secondary schools on robotics competitions.

The awards are open to all students, apprentices, employees and organisations within the technical education sector.