The WorldSkills general assembly has officially confirmed Japan will host the 2028 competition.

The city of Aichi, Japan will host the 49th WorldSkills Competition in 2028 after a bid from Toronto, Canada was pulled at the last minute.

On the eve of the WorldSkills Lyon opening ceremony, the general assembly, WorldSkills International’s highest decision making body, voted in favour of Japan’s bid.

Watch Japan’s bid here.

WorldSkills Japan said that Aichi has been an international hub for industries such as automotive and aerospace.

In 2019, the city opened Aichi Sky Expo, one of the country’s largest exhibition centres and has already hosted Japan’s national skills competitions.

Japan have been part of WorldSkills since near its inception. It joined in 1961 while Canada joined as a member in 1990.

Japan won a total of 34 medals at the 2022 WorldSkills Special Edition, eight of which were gold, 5 silver, 5 bronze and 16 medallions of excellence.

Shortly after Aichi’s announcement to bid in April, WorldSkills Ontario lodged an offer to host the 49th competition in Toronto, Canada. The country dropped out late last week (September 6), the final working day before the General Assembly was due to convene.

Canada won seven medals in 2022, including one gold, two bronze and four medallions of excellence.

The next WorldSkills competition will be in Shanghai, China in 2026. The WorldSkills Shanghai delegation are expected to unveil a spectacular performance at this year’s closing ceremony on Sunday.

WorldSkills Lyon officially kicks off tomorrow as the country puts on its opening ceremony. Follow @feweek on Twitter for live updates. You can tweet your support by using the hashtag #TeamUK.

