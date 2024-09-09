Editions
Coverage of WorldSkills 2025 from Lyon, France
Follow Team UK’s journey competing in Lyon, France at the 2025 WorldSkills
WorldSkills
Introducing Ben Blackledge, chief executive, WorldSkills UK
WorldSkills UK
Final push for WorldSkills Lyon as Team UK ramps up training
WorldSkills UK
Call for WorldSkills winner cash prizes
WorldSkills
Team UK for WorldSkills Lyon 2024 revealed
WorldSkills Lyon 2024: How we’ll set a new ambition for UK skills
WorldSkills
WorldSkills: Pearson announced as official Team UK partner