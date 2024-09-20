UCU staff strike called off as talks continue

Individual public statements also banned until dispute is settled, which sparks hypocrisy accusations

Mediation talks between a major education trade union and its employees are continuing after a history-making strike was called off at the last minute.

Indefinite action against the University and College Union (UCU) was agreed as a “last resort” for 200 staff who voted last month to escalate issues of workplace racism and alleged breaches of collective agreements.

But, days before industrial action by UCU employees was set to begin on September 9, the strike was called off.

A joint statement from UCU senior management and Unite representatives said the suspension was agreed while talks continue, with plans for a further ballot in November.

Both unions agreed they would not make any further public statements “other than jointly agreed” announcements, sparking accusations of hypocrisy at UCU, a union that, according to one college leader, usually “favours the glare of publicity for FE disputes”.

‘Media-shy’

UCU employees who are members of Unite originally planned to walk out from September 2 but pushed back the date to accommodate a further meeting with the conciliation service ACAS and their employer.

When the industrial action was announced, a UCU spokesperson criticised Unite for declaring a strike on Twitter before planned ACAS talks.

“UCU are stunned to find out via social media that Unite UCU plan to call what amounts to an all-out strike from September 2,” they said at the time.

“To put out a call and announce this action prior to even attending those negotiations demonstrates a lack of integrity and sincerity.”

Using the media to make statements about disputes between UCU members and their college employers while negotiations take place is a tactic commonly deployed by the union.

One principal, who wished to remain anonymous but runs a college that has been hit with several UCU strikes in the past, said: “It’s not at all surprising to see UCU, a union that favours the glare of publicity for FE disputes, suddenly become media-shy in relation to its own industrial action.

“Perhaps UCU will now reflect this volte face in their approach to FE disputes – the media gaming and manipulation they have traditionally deployed does not actually serve the best interests of their members, other college staff or students.”

A blog has also been set up by Unite, which has posted testimonials from anonymous UCU employees. One employee said they were “furious at the hypocrisy” of the dispute.

“I’m witnessing the same callous behaviour from my employer as the ones this very union is calling out,” they added. “I am so furious at the hypocrisy, the disingenuity that our employer is displaying.

“I never expected to see such purposely obtuse conduct by a union employer.”

Strike ballot postponed

Unite members will now receive a ballot between November 12 and December 12 to vote on whether to go on strike. Negotiators have until October 9 if they want to extend the ballot mandate.

The statement made a commitment from both UCU and Unite to further the work of the race review and enact recommendations quickly.

Unite’s dispute officially started six months ago following complaints of “institutional failings” over UCU’s treatment of Black staff – that they are allegedly disproportionately penalised in internal procedures.

Staff walked out in May for the first time in the union’s 18-year history, causing chaos at UCU’s annual congress where FE sector conferences were cancelled in anticipation of the strike.

Following an ACAS meeting on September 4 and 5, representatives agreed to schedule fortnightly meetings to “rebuild industrial relations”.

They settled on resolving longstanding issues around hybrid working, gender identity policy and workplace safety-related concerns by December 4.

Negotiators also agreed to seek help from ACAS “as soon as practicable” to conduct an independent review of UCU’s organisational culture.

Unite has however claimed that UCU staff are being subjected to a pay freeze until the dispute is over, alleging that UCU is refusing to respond to a staff pay claim from April even though the new pay year started on August 1.

UCU and Unite were contacted for comment.