There are tentative signs this is the year that higher technical education (HTE) is finally turning the corner and beginning its long-overdue growth. Recent conversations have strengthened my hope that this is the case. Employers, educators, and policymakers are increasingly recognising the vital role of HTE in filling the ‘missing middle’—the gap in skilled workers qualified at Levels 4 and 5.

Challenging the status quo

For decades, the national psyche has been fixated on a linear progression: A-levels to degree. This narrow focus has left HTE students in a no-man’s land, their contributions undervalued and their pathways underdeveloped. Employers often echo this systemic bias.

One large employer tried to reassure me that higher technical graduates could apply for their degree apprenticeship programme using accreditation of prior experiential learning (APEL) to bridge the gap. While flexible on paper, this approach overlooks the barriers it creates, especially for underrepresented groups like women. A Hewlett Packard study some years ago indicated that while men would apply for a role while meeting just 60 per cent of the criteria, women tended to wait until they met 100 per cent.

So why should we assume that potential candidates would jump on a recruitment offer based on attracting sixth form leavers for a degree apprenticeship? Many would not see this as a suitable top up route for them unless mid-point entry was specifically mentioned by the employer as an option.

Such attitudes need rethinking. If we are serious about addressing the skills shortages in key sectors and getting our population into meaningful employment, employers must move beyond token efforts and create dedicated spaces for HTE graduates to thrive.

A changing narrative

Encouragingly, the tide is beginning to turn. The Institution of Chemical Engineers (IChemE) now has initiatives promoting technician-level qualifications in response to industry needs. Similarly, an employer I spoke with recently opened our conversation by outlining plans to overhaul recruitment strategies and onboard more people with vocational and technical backgrounds.

There is also a shift among students. Rising concerns over university debt and uncertainty about degree outcomes are prompting more young people to explore alternative routes. For example, taking an HNC in computing while living at home and working part-time offers a low-risk, high-rewards pathway. If students decide after a year that their passion lies elsewhere—say in engineering—they can bank their HNC and pivot, with computing skills bolstering their future career.

IoT role

The country’s 21 institutes of technology are at the forefront of delivering HTE to bridge the gap between industry needs and education. Backed by £290 million of government investment, our mission is to empower students with cutting-edge facilities and skills in higher technical skills to drive economic growth.

Here in Greater Manchester, we’re striving to lead by example. Under the leadership of our mayor Andy Burnham, the city is positioning itself as a hub for technical education. The Greater Manchester Institute of Technology (GMIoT) is at the forefront of this movement. Our lead partner, the University of Salford, has made a bold investment, launching a new suite of higher technical qualifications. A new state of the art building being built on campus will act as a hub for the GMIoT partnership and a place of learning for those GMIoT students studying at the university. Applications are steadily growing. Decisive action is crucial for shifting perceptions and demonstrating the value of HTE.

Building Momentum

FE colleges and private training providers across the region are also stepping up, expanding their level three offers with BTECs, T Levels and trade qualifications. What sets GMIoT apart is our strong employer partnerships. Nothing reassures parents and students more than seeing employers standing shoulder to shoulder with educators at open evenings, endorsing these pathways as viable and valuable. Transforming perceptions of technical education is a long journey, but progress is underway. Institutes of technology are a vital part of the education ecosystem, bridging the gap between traditional academic routes and industry needs. With consistent messaging, bold investments, and strong partnerships, we can ensure that HTE becomes a mainstream choice—not just an alternative.