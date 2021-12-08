The FE Week Podcast: Behaviour Management Special

In this bonus episode, FE staff on the frontline put their tough and tricky classroom scenarios to two behaviour management experts.

How can a lecturer deal with a student who persistently turns up late to lessons?

How to be sympathetic – but not ruin the rest of the class’ experience – to a student’s difficult home circumstances?

And how can staff ensure they don’t take particular ‘assumptions’ into the classroom with them?

Answering the questions are Tom Bennett, lead DfE behaviour adviser and Jayne Lowe, former headteacher of a pupil referral unit and behaviour consultant – with host Shane giving the staff in the podcast the chance to return their own thoughts afterwards.

