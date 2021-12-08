Home Latest news from FE Week
The FE Week Podcast: Behaviour Management Special

Hosted by Shane Chowen

8 Dec 2021, 12:00

In this bonus episode, FE staff on the frontline put their tough and tricky classroom scenarios to two behaviour management experts.

How can a lecturer deal with a student who persistently turns up late to lessons?

How to be sympathetic – but not ruin the rest of the class’ experience – to a student’s difficult home circumstances?

And how can staff ensure they don’t take particular ‘assumptions’ into the classroom with them?

Answering the questions are Tom Bennett, lead DfE behaviour adviser and Jayne Lowe, former headteacher of a pupil referral unit and behaviour consultant – with host Shane giving the staff in the podcast the chance to return their own thoughts afterwards.

Listen to the special episode below, and hit subscribe to follow the podcast!

