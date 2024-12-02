The days of blaming funding rules for ALS claw-back are long gone

Industry experts discuss why providers must act now for the betterment of student success and stop hiding behind the risk factor of claiming ALS funding.

Industry experts discuss why providers must act now for the betterment of student success and stop hiding behind the risk factor of claiming ALS funding.

Navigating apprenticeship and adult learner funding can sometimes feel overwhelming. Yet, with the right tools and mindset, Additional Learning Support (ALS) funding represents a remarkable opportunity for learners — not a risk to income. It’s about more than compliance or ticking boxes; it’s about empowering apprentices, driving inclusive learning, and enabling training providers to unlock their learner’s full potential.

Due to feedback from the sector the Department for Education have made significant updates to ALS language in recent years, adding clarity around process, requirements and evidencing needs. They have demonstrated both the importance of inclusion in modern apprenticeship delivery and the governmental support for providers to enable this.

To evidence this let’s remind ourselves that the 2022/23 funding rules were supported with a detailed ALS guidance document which remains available and updated today, making process and evidencing requirements easier to understand.

The 2023/24 rules mandated an assessment of learning needs within initial assessment for every learner, while also removing a major blocker in learners accessing the exemption to English and or maths, thereby removing FSQ as a requirement of completion for those learners with more complex needs.

Credit should be given to DfE for encouraging inclusivity across the apprenticeship landscape with both a carrot– funding providers for performing work to meet the needs of learning differences, and stick- mandating through rules greater inclusive practices across apprenticeships.

The positive impact of ALS funding

ALS funding transforms barriers into opportunities. It allows providers to improve retention, attainment and timely completion by identifying and implementing tailored support to meet individual needs, making apprenticeships more accessible and inclusive.

It does so by requiring assessment of learning needs within the initial assessment; the cognitive assessment is defined as an eligible cost. By funding learning adjustments throughout qualification should the provider have evidence and knowledge to believe they are required, and adjustments to address barriers their learning difference introduces during EPA, and finally should the needs be complex removes FSQ level 2 as a completion requirement.

Learners with learning difficulties or neurodiverse needs often bring unique strengths to their roles but may require additional help to realise their full potential. That’s where ALS funding comes in.

Lisa Smith, Risk Assurance Director at RSM UK, explains its critical importance:

“Funding for learning support is becoming even more critical. When used effectively, it ensures that learners can succeed, and providers can thrive.”

Instead of focusing on fears about compliance, providers should look at the transformative impact this funding can have – not just on their apprentices, but also on their own reputation and operations.

Claiming funding isn’t risky – it’s empowering

There’s a misconception that claiming ALS funding carries a high risk of clawbacks, which can discourage providers from utilising these essential resources. At Cognassist, we view it differently. When approached with best practices, evidencing and claiming ALS funding is straightforward, lightweight, and improves outcomes.

The key is to focus on what matters most: documenting the support provided and aligning it with the needs of your learner. This isn’t about adding administrative burdens; it’s about showcasing how your learners are empowered to succeed. That’s something to be proud of.

Cognassist simplifies this process by providing tools to identify difficulties, deliver targeted support, and document the needs of neurodiverse apprentices. With Cognassist, compliance becomes a natural outcome of delivering great support, not only for evidencing funding but it’s also a crucial part of your evidence pack to secure EPA adjustments and FSQ exemptions.

Simplifying ALS funding with trusted technology

Cognassist combines cutting-edge technology and verified tools to make ALS funding straightforward and effective. We simplify the process by analysing data and providing clear, actionable recommendations.

The platform removes the need for SEND expertise in learning and EPA adjustments, equipping tutors with the precise insights required to make informed decisions. This ensures learners receive personalised support to help them thrive, all without adding extra workload for training providers.

We’ve also developed the Cognassist Robust Framework to help providers confidently identify those who qualify, and deliver personalised learning adjustments aligned with compliance standards while building the evidence needed for funding claims.

Read the Cognassist Robust Framework here.

Additionally, Cognassist’s Cognitive Assessment is one of the only digital assessments in the UK that has been independently verified and included in guidance published with the Joint Council for Qualifications (JCQ) and PATOSS. This validation underscores the scientific reliability of Cognassist’s approach to supporting neurodiverse learners.

Learn more about our verification with JCQ and PATOSS here.

By choosing Cognassist, providers adopt a trusted, credible and robust solution that simplifies ALS delivery and funding evidence while ensuring every learner receives the support they need.

James Earl, CEO at learning technology marketplace FE Tech wants the sector to grasp the opportunity:

“The funding rules have never been clearer, each and every provider in the sector must robustly screen every apprentice. We still see some doing nothing, either through misinterpretation or a fear of additional work – which isn’t acceptable given it is our duty to give learners the greatest chance of success.

“Irrelevant of the funding rules – this type of technology has created a scalable way to understand each and every one of our learners across multiple types of learning. It gives practitioners an opportunity to know the individualised pathway the learner needs to become successful – creating a greater chance for them to complete their course successfully.

“There are so many opportunities to create a more successful environment with the right learning technology, as well as be the vehicle towards unlocking the ALS funding needed to support those that need it.

“Technology that gives a learner greater chance of success, creates evidence for critical compliance ruling, with the backing of multiple regulatory organisations and gives organisations all they need in order to create and store evidence for ALS support – for us as a technology advisory service, it is very difficult to argue why every organisation shouldn’t be adopting this type of technology.”

Real results with Cognassist

Providers using Cognassist have achieved incredible outcomes, demonstrating that claiming ALS funding is both achievable and beneficial. Nicola Clark, Head of Learning Support at Train Together, shares her experience:

“Cognassist has helped us achieve remarkable outcomes.

I have witnessed firsthand how the platform enhances learner outcomes and compliance standards. Metrics such as timely completions, learner engagement, and satisfaction scores have significantly improved since implementation. Most importantly, our learners feel valued, included, and empowered to succeed. Train Together has already fully integrated Cognassist into our processes, achieving 95%-100% engagement regularly.”

This success story demonstrates how combining ALS funding with the right tools and processes can deliver exceptional results for both learners and providers.

Building confidence through knowledge

Confidence comes from understanding. Providers who invest in training and professional development build the knowledge needed to navigate funding rules effectively. As Lisa Smith advises:

“For providers unsure about the apprenticeship funding rules or seeking to improve their processes, don’t be afraid to ask questions and seek support.”

Cognassist offers resources, workshops, and a digital platform to help providers feel confident and empowered to claim the funding they deserve.

Let’s focus on the positive

ALS funding is an opportunity to make a real difference, not just for learners but for providers, the wider apprenticeship system and society. By implementing inclusivity into normal ways of working and evidencing correctly for claiming this funding, providers invest in the success of their learners, improve their operations, and contribute to a more inclusive and equitable system.

The message is clear: don’t let fear hold you back. Embrace ALS learners and ALS funding as an opportunity to innovate, grow, and support every apprentice to reach their potential. With Cognassist, you don’t have to navigate this journey alone. We’re here to simplify the process, celebrate the wins, and help you thrive.

Let’s change lives together, one learner at a time.