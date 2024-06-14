Students ‘live the dream’ in SFCA art exhibition 2024

Nearly 200 pieces of artwork by budding student artists go on display today as the annual Sixth Form Colleges Association online exhibition goes live.

Scores of students in fine art, graphic design, photography and games design from sixth form colleges across the country have had their work selected for this year’s exhibition themed ‘living the dream’.

Bill Watkin, chief executive of the Sixth Form Colleges Association, said: “Sixth form colleges represent a vital supply pipeline of the professional artists of the future, and this is their platform to stimulate our thinking about the wonders of the world we live in, to remind us of why the arts matter, to showcase their skills, and to convey their views and feelings.”

Students were given free rein to interpret this year’s theme as they saw fit, resulting in a variety of subjects including people, events, places, feelings and more abstract expressions.

This year’s entrants took to a range of mediums to produce their artwork. Examples featured the use of sculpture, collage, photography, digital art as well as more traditional use of paints, prints and inks.

Watkin said the exhibition highlighted the importance of developing creative skills in helping young people develop in to successful citizens and professionals regardless of their chosen career path.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the arts and advance their place in the curriculum, and their importance in our lives. It is also a time to recognise excellence in sixth form colleges and the talent, creativity and sensitivity of the students,” he added.

“It is imperative that we keep the arts in education secure and flourishing. If young people are to make a truly valuable contribution to society, even if they are to be successful scientists, engineers, doctors and technicians, they need to develop their creative skills, their artistic sensitivities and their ability to communicate and interact with others.”

The full online exhibition can be viewed on the Sixth Form Colleges Association’s website here.