Strikes: Government to introduce minimum service levels in colleges

DfE says if a voluntary agreement is not reached with unions, it will use powers through the new strikes law

DfE says if a voluntary agreement is not reached with unions, it will use powers through the new strikes law

Minimum service levels are set to be introduced in schools and colleges, the government has announced.

The Department for Education said the proposals will “put in place protections for children, young people and parents to ensure education can continue during any future strike action”.

Education secretary Gillian Keegan has written to union leaders inviting them to discuss proposals on a voluntary basis in the first instance.

DfE said “she is clear” that should a voluntary agreement not be reached, the government “is committed to using powers” granted through the controversial Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act introduced earlier this year.

This would lead to a consultation and is “expected to include a range of models” for minimum service levels in education.

It follows over 10 days of strike action in schools this year in a dispute over teacher pay and working conditions. Government says 25 million school days were lost cumulatively.

Strike action in colleges has been increasing in recent years. Staff at 32 colleges have voted to strike this autumn through the University and College Union. It follows the Association of College’s staff pay recommendation of 6.5 per cent, mirroring the offer made to schoolteachers.

The government first proposed minimum service levels last year. It has consulted on introducing them in ambulance, fire and rail services.

Keegan announced earlier this month that the DfE also intends to consult on minimum service levels in universities.

Today she said: “We cannot afford a repeat of that disruption – particularly as schools and teachers continue to work so hard to help children recover from the pandemic.

“I am asking the teaching unions to engage with us and agree to put children and young people’s education first – and above and beyond any dispute.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said this is “nothing more than an attempt to distract from her department’s own shortcomings”.

He added it was “unimaginable that there will any agreement over legislation that involves removing the basic rights of employees. Industrial action is only ever taken as a last resort, when all other options have been explored.”

UCU and the AoC have been approached for comment.