The names of the next nine colleges and universities to develop new Institutes of Technology have been named.

The winners include six colleges and three universities who will split a £120 million capital funding pot.

This is the second wave of the IoT programme, which are described as “unique collaborations” between employers, colleges and universities that specialise in higher technical training in subjects such as advanced manufacturing, digital and cyber security, aerospace and healthcare.

The decision to open up more IoTs was announced at the Conservative party conference in 2019 after FE Week revealed geographical issues with the first 12 IoTs – there were none planned for the north west and the east of England.

The additional institutes will ensure that every area of the country has access to one (see map).

All of the nine additional institutes currently hold an Ofsted ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ rating.

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said the new IoTs will “boost access to more high-quality and flexible education and training – giving people the chance to learn at a pace that is right for them, while ensuring we have the skilled workforce needed to boost our economy”.

The lead organisations for the successful wave two IoT and the areas they will cover are as follows:

. Blackpool and The Fylde College (Lancashire LEP area)

. Cheshire College South and West (Cheshire and Warrington LEP area)

. Chichester College Group (Coast to Capital LEP area)

. DN Colleges Group (Sheffield LEP area)

. Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (Stoke on Trent & Staffordshire LEP area)

. Solent University (Solent LEP area)

. South Essex College (South East LEP area)

. University of Derby (D2N2 and Leicestershire LEP areas)

. University of Salford (Greater Manchester LEP area)