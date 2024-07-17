Personal statements reforms to ‘level playing field’

Personal statements for university hopefuls will be reformed to replace the “love letter” free text box with structured questions to help “level the playing field” for poorer students.

UCAS has announced three new questions students will have to answer (see below) after concerns progress is stalling on encouraging disadvantaged students to apply for university.

It hopes the change will help “level the playing field” and make sure students from all backgrounds “better understand the key information universities and colleges want to know about them when making admissions decisions”.

The new format will be introduced in September 2025 for students applying for 2026 entry.

In England, the application rate from the most disadvantaged backgrounds has slightly declined by 0.4 percentage points to 25.4 per cent. However, this has risen by 0.1 percentage points to 60.7 per cent for the most advantaged.

Lee Elliot Major, professor of social mobility at Exeter University, said the reform “was a significant step in making the university admissions system a little bit fairer for all applicants”.

“The love letter from a university applicant to their chosen university subject has increasingly become a barometer of middle-class privilege as so many personal statements are now co-created and polished by advisers, teachers and parents.

“This welcome reform strikes the right balance between a more structured approach to deter fabrication, while not limiting the opportunity for applicants to personalise their statement.”

Previous UCAS research found 89 per cent of students felt that the purpose of the personal statement is clear, but 79 per cent reported that the process of writing the statement was difficult to complete without support.

Kevin Gilmartin, post 16 specialist at the Association of Schools and College Leaders, welcomed the change, adding: “The current ‘text box’ approach is far too vague and has favoured students who are able to draw on support from family members that have previously been to university and submitted personal statements themselves.

“The switch to structured questions will provide much needed clarity to students about what information they should be including. These questions should also be of more use to admissions tutors than the old-style personal statements, which research has shown were barely being read in many cases.”

Dr Jo Saxton, UCAS chief executive and former Ofqual chief regulator, said the new approach will give “greater confidence” to students as well as their teachers “when advising on how to secure their dream course”.

Last month, UCAS also waived the application fee for students on free school meals.

The questions: