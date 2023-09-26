Pepe Di’Iasio confirmed as ASCL’s next general secretary

He will replace Geoff Barton next April after no other candidates were nominated to oppose him

He will replace Geoff Barton next April after no other candidates were nominated to oppose him

Pepe Di’Iasio has been confirmed as the next general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders union.

The head of Wales High School in Rotherham and former ASCL president was nominated by the union’s ruling council earlier this year. The membership then had an opportunity to make further nominations, but none were received.

Di’Iasio will replace Geoff Barton in April 2024. He is standing down after seven years in the post.

Di’Iasio said it was a “huge honour to have been selected as general secretary and to have the opportunity to represent our fantastic members across the UK in their work on behalf of children and young people”.

“I will speak truth to power, with the courtesy and respect that is a hallmark of ASCL, but with an absolute determination to produce a better settlement for education.”

Colleges ‘must have funding and staff they need’

He said schools, colleges and trusts “simply must have the funding and staff they need to produce the successful educational outcomes we want to see for all our children and young people”.

Geoff Barton

“I look forward to leading a superb team of highly committed and talented ASCL staff and working alongside our elected members on ASCL Council whose invaluable work ensures that the association is able to represent the voice of leaders accurately and authentically.”

Di’Iasio has previously been an executive headteacher of two schools and served as assistant director of education in Rotherham.

Barton said he was “absolutely confident that Pepe will take ASCL from strength to strength”.

“He is an outstanding leader with a deep belief in the power of education to transform lives, and a total commitment to support and represent our members in their vital work in the nation’s schools, colleges and trusts.

“He will be an eloquent advocate for the profession who speaks from the heart.”

ASCL has 24,000 members in total. Around 500 members work in colleges.