Older workers nervous about lifelong learning financing

New polling reveals varying attitudes among adults towards taking out loans for courses

New polling suggests the government could struggle to convince older workers and people outside of London to take out a student loan for lifelong learning tuition costs.

Over 2,000 adults were surveyed by Public First last month for their views on lifelong learning and their expectations of who should pay for it, in a poll about the upcoming lifelong learning entitlement (LLE).

This comes as the government stands by its commitment to deliver the LLE from 2025, despite the DfE’s most senior civil servant warning of “significant challenges” meeting the timescale.

However, meeting the launch date may be the least of the government’s concerns.

Public First’s latest round of polling showed interest in lifelong learning declined significantly the older people get: 78 per cent of people in the 25 to 34 age bracket expressed an interest in lifelong learning.

But, by ages 45 to 54, that declined to 60 per cent. And by 55 to 64 just 35 per cent expressed an interest.

The LLE will provide learners up to the age of 60 with a loan entitlement to the equivalent of four years – around £37,000 – of higher education study.

They will be able to use the funding over their lifetime through a credits system to study qualifications at levels 4 to 6, for both modular and full-time study at colleges, universities, and other providers registered with the Office for Students.

Public First also found wide variation in people’s attitudes towards taking a government loan to cover lifelong learning tuition fees.

Two in five Londoners said they’d be willing to use a government loan for fund course costs, compared to just 13 per cent in Yorkshire and Humber.

And while people with lower level qualifications, such as GCSEs, were more interested in lifelong learning, they were less keen on the idea of taking out a government loan to pay for it than others with graduate and post-graduate level qualifications.

The policy was originally launched as the lifelong loan entitlement. Previous Public First polling revealed potential learners found the term “lifelong loan” to be “negative and unappealing.” The government dropped the term “loan” from the LLE this September and replaced it with “learning”.