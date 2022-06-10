OCN London joins forces with the Met Police to help widen participation in the police service

OCN London, a nationally recognised awarding organisation and Access Validation Agency (AVA), has developed a new Access to HE Diploma (Policing) in collaboration with the Met Police’s Department for Learning & Development.

This QAA-approved Diploma is of particular significance because it meets the College of Policing’s programme specification for widening access into higher education. The Met Police and OCN London are keen to remove any barriers to entering the service and believe this Access to HE Diploma will provide applicants from diverse backgrounds across London with a new pathway into Policing entry programmes such as the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship.



This positive change will also help contribute towards the Government’s Police Uplift Programme, which aims to recruit an additional 20,000 police officers by the end of March 2023.

Alex Walsh, Director of Learning at the Met Police, said “We’re delighted that, working collaboratively with OCN London, we’re able to offer this new Met-inspired diploma designed to give people the skills and confidence they need to apply to become police constables.

“We value the wealth of life experience and skills in our London community and recognise that many have the desired attitude and aptitude to become a police officer but feel that they’re unable to join the Met because they don’t have the necessary qualifications.



“This is why we are passionate about creating and offering this diploma so that education providers will help bridge the gap, enabling a more diverse and experienced range of people to pursue a career in policing with one of the most globally-renowned police forces.”

Carlos Cubillo-Barsi, CEO of OCN London, added “It has been an honour working with the Metropolitan Police to develop this exciting, new Access to HE Diploma. The introduction of this qualification provides a viable option for all Londoners to access a great career with the UK’s largest police service and will ensure that the Met has increased access to a diverse pool of talented individuals who may otherwise have not had the opportunity to meet the academic requirements.”

This qualification will not only enable progression to higher education, but it will also be a major stepping stone for adult learners (19+) who wish to begin a career in the police service. Learners will gain the core knowledge required to succeed in a policing role through the completion of specialist policing units that focus on communication, ethics, values, and evidence-based policing. In addition, there is a unit in local policing that examines the importance of community policing. Key topics in criminology and law are also covered.

The Met Police is keen to work in collaboration with providers in London who wish to deliver this Diploma.

The Diploma will be available for delivery from September 2022. For further information, please contact Michelle Wood, Access to HE Development Coordinator, OCN London at m.wood@ocnlondon.org.uk or 020 7689 5640.