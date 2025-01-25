No teaching experience? You’ll fit right in at the DfE

The dangers posed by generalist civil servants who have never stepped inside an FE college

The dangers posed by generalist civil servants who have never stepped inside an FE college

“Now that you’re in,” I was told on my first day working in the Department for Education, “there are loads more jobs you can apply for”.

While some civil service roles are advertised externally, far more are open to existing staff.

It facilitates a system where less-effective staff can always be moved around because the bar to bring in outsiders is set high.

It can mean that key posts within the DfE are open to those struggling in other departments such as the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government or the Department for Transport, while not being open to anyone with relevant, successful experience from a college or school.

It was soon clear that, for a few, applying for jobs was a bigger priority than doing their own job. And it paid off, because civil service recruitment is usually abstractly detached from reference to either your past performance or suitability.

Not doing your job at all and writing 20 applications a day provides better odds of promotion than trying to achieve something.

While FE English and maths was (probably concerningly) my dream government role, I did occasionally indulge in some wistful cross-government job browsing.

From head of nuclear submarine strategy to exotic animal welfare inspector, the posts I clicked into were an exciting list of what I might once have liked to be when I grew up.

What I came to notice though was that those roles, outrageously, required actual experience to be eligible to apply. As I had neither commanded a submarine nor achieved a veterinary degree, those doors were closed.

For education on the other hand, we are so lacking in reverence, so culturally opposed to being exceptional, that non-specialists are actively preferred.

The absence of domain knowledge in the DfE has led us into what I would describe as postmodern policy making; non-teacher lobbyists telling non-truths to non-teacher civil servants. It is a simulation of governance that has no concern for young people.

The rub for FE is that the distance from reality is even more severe, because most in Whitehall can at least imagine some version of a school.

The scale of colleges, the delivery of technical education, and its genuinely diverse student populations are not things that boarding school and a degree in ancient cartography familiarise you with.

The problems this causes are plain to see. Transition of exam access arrangements from schools remains unacceptably burdensome for colleges because civil servants picture a SENDCO having a friendly chat with their opposite number from the local comprehensive about a dozen learners. They cannot conceive of 50 feeder secondaries and half of your students with a specific need.

I’m sure we wouldn’t have been made to wait until just a few weeks ago to learn which level 3 qualifications can run this September if DfE officials had ever tried to predict staffing needs while on shoestring FE funding. It’s not like throwing Mr Chetwyn-Jones some cricket coaching because his A-level geography numbers are down.

Personally, I see it in the department’s credulous parroting of laughable lobbying lines. The recent retreat on condition of funding suggested that English and maths might have an impact on those “at risk of dropping out”. Those who’ve actually worked with students on the edge of NEET-dom will be all-too-aware how trivial lessons are compared to the real-life issues, barriers and anxieties of the vulnerable.

A warm classroom and a warm teacher never made anyone NEET.

The same DfE, in a crude effort to boost apprenticeship numbers, killed a lifeline for those students; traineeships. Again, the idea that those learners didn’t need extra support prior to an apprenticeship could only come from the professionally-clueless.

Imagine being in a meeting weeks after the decision to end traineeships and the senior civil servant responsible remarks that ‘what we really need is a form of pre-apprenticeship’.

If you’re unfamiliar with the jauntily absurd soundtrack to Terry Gilliam’s dystopian film [ITALS] Brazil, just know that I was whistling it in my head non-stop for five years.

We’re currently awaiting confirmation of the appointment of the Skills England CEO, knowing that the ad was seeking ‘senior leaders from government’, and pitched at the level of a DfE director (typically managing around 50 people, so about equivalent to a college middle manager). We can be confident that it won’t be someone with experience in either the classroom or industry.

If we are going to reverse the perverse distaste for education in England, I propose a simple benchmark for those shaping policy: Could they cover a lesson?