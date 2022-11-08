Meet the ministers: Who’s who in Rishi Sunak’s first DfE lineup

Ministerial responsibilities at the DfE have finally been announced

The government has finally confirmed portfolios for new Department for Education ministers appointed in Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle.

Robert Halfon has been named minister for skills, apprenticeships and higher education and takes on responsibilities for the college system that had been handed to Baroness Barran in Liz Truss’ government.

Nick Gibb is minister for schools, while Claire Coutinho is minister for children, families and wellbeing.

Halfon takes on the skills brief from Andrea Jenkyns – but holds more responsibilities as he is a minister of state rather than a junior minister like his predecessor.

He has taken on duties for careers education, post-16 funding and outcomes, college governance and accountability, and intervention and financial oversight of further education colleges.

The DfE has also confirmed that Halfon is the minister responsible for higher education quality and reform, as well as student experience and widening participation in higher education.

Elsewhere, Barran has reverted back to being the junior minister for the school system and no longer holds duties for the college system except for safeguarding and student finance.

Here’s what’s in each minister’s brief…

Gillian Keegan, education secretary

Early years and childcare

Children’s social care

Teacher quality, recruitment and retention

The school curriculum

School improvement

Academies and free schools

Further education

Apprenticeships and skills

Higher education

Robert Halfon, skills, apprenticeships and higher education minister

Overall strategy for post-16 technical education

T Levels and transition programme

Qualifications reviews (levels 3 and below)

Higher technical education (levels 4 and 5)

Apprenticeships and traineeships

Further education workforce and funding

Institutes of Technology

Local skills improvement plans and Local Skills Improvement Fund

Adult education, including basic skills, the National Skills Fund and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund

Careers education, information and guidance including the Careers and Enterprise Company

Technical education in specialist schools

Relationship with the Office for Students

Higher education quality and reform

Lifelong Loan Entitlement

Student experience and widening participation in higher education

Funding for education and training, provision and outcomes for 16- to 19-year-olds

College governance and accountability

Intervention and financial oversight of further education colleges

Reducing the number of young people who are not in education, employment or training

International education strategy and the Turing Scheme

Nick Gibb, schools minister

School accountability and inspection (including links with Ofsted)

Standards and Testing Agency and primary assessment

Supporting a high-quality teaching profession including professional development

Supporting recruitment and retention of teachers and school leaders including initial teacher training

Teaching Regulation Agency

National Tutoring Programme

School revenue funding, including the national funding formula for schools

Pupil premium

School food, including free school meals

Qualifications (including links with Ofqual)

Curriculum including relationships, sex, and health education and personal, social, health and economic education

Behaviour, attendance and exclusions

School sport

Digital strategy and technology in education (EdTech)

Admissions and school transport

Claire Coutinho, children, families and wellbeing minister

Special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), including high needs funding

Alternative provision

Children’s social care

Children in care, children in need and child protection

Adoption and care leavers

Early years and childcare

Family hubs and early childhood support

Disadvantaged and vulnerable children

Children and young people’s mental health

Policy to protect against serious violence

Freedom of speech in education

Online safety and preventing bullying in schools

Baroness Barran, school system and student finance minister

