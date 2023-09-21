Home
News

Mark’s out the AELP Dawe: Former CEO quits board

He served 7 months of a new 4-year term

He served 7 months of a new 4-year term

21 Sep 2023, 14:34

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Former Association of Employment and Learning Providers chief executive Mark Dawe has resigned as a board member of the membership body.

Dawe, who leads The Skills Network, was re-elected to the AELP board in February but has decided to leave after serving just seven months of his new four-year term.

Over the past two decades, he’s served as a director of the organisation for 12 years. He held the top job at the association from 2016 to 2020.

Dawe said he’s leaving the board as it is a “new phase for AELP with the recruitment of a new chief executive and other changes”.

It comes three months after Jane Hickie stood down as AELP chief executive amid a suspension and investigation into her tenure. Hickie was chief operating officer of AELP while Dawe was chief executive and replaced him in the role after he left to lead The Skills Network.

Dawe said: “After eight years as chief executive of AELP and board member, and involvement with the organisation for the past 20 years, I have decided it is time to step down from the AELP board.

“It is a new phase for AELP with the recruitment of a new CEO and other changes, along with a general election looming and new policy to consider. It is therefore an appropriate time to step aside.”

He added that The Skills Network will continue to be an active member of AELP.

An AELP spokesperson said: “AELP and the board want to extend their gratitude for Mark Dawe’s service and dedication over the past eight years, which have played a major role in shaping AELP’s success and growth.

“As an ongoing member of AELP, we look forward to Mark’s future contributions in supporting the sector and AELP.”

The election process for Dawe’s replacement will start in the later part of 2023, with the annual general meeting taking place in the new year, the spokesperson added.

AELP’s board has 13 members, including chair Nichola Hay and vice chair Rob Foultson.

Before joining the AELP, Dawe was the chief executive of exam board OCR for five years.

He had a stint as a college principal before this at Oaklands College and is a former deputy director for FE and adult basic skills strategy at the Department of Education after joining the civil service in 2003.

More Supplements

Careers: Colleges will be ‘expected’ to report Gatsby progress

DfE plans 'digital front door' for online guidance as it signals move to 'unified' careers system

Freddie Whittaker
Freddie Whittaker

Retail apprenticeships provider ‘disappointed’ after Ofsted grade 4

Inspectors critiqued Northern Training Academy’s ‘poor’ training to big-name retailers

Anviksha Patel
Anviksha Patel

RAAC: DfE lists 3 more affected colleges

Government reveals 174 education settings have now identified the crumbly concrete

Joshua Stein
Joshua Stein

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *