Mark’s out the AELP Dawe: Former CEO quits board

Former Association of Employment and Learning Providers chief executive Mark Dawe has resigned as a board member of the membership body.

Dawe, who leads The Skills Network, was re-elected to the AELP board in February but has decided to leave after serving just seven months of his new four-year term.

Over the past two decades, he’s served as a director of the organisation for 12 years. He held the top job at the association from 2016 to 2020.

Dawe said he’s leaving the board as it is a “new phase for AELP with the recruitment of a new chief executive and other changes”.

It comes three months after Jane Hickie stood down as AELP chief executive amid a suspension and investigation into her tenure. Hickie was chief operating officer of AELP while Dawe was chief executive and replaced him in the role after he left to lead The Skills Network.

Dawe said: “After eight years as chief executive of AELP and board member, and involvement with the organisation for the past 20 years, I have decided it is time to step down from the AELP board.

“It is a new phase for AELP with the recruitment of a new CEO and other changes, along with a general election looming and new policy to consider. It is therefore an appropriate time to step aside.”

He added that The Skills Network will continue to be an active member of AELP.

An AELP spokesperson said: “AELP and the board want to extend their gratitude for Mark Dawe’s service and dedication over the past eight years, which have played a major role in shaping AELP’s success and growth.

“As an ongoing member of AELP, we look forward to Mark’s future contributions in supporting the sector and AELP.”

The election process for Dawe’s replacement will start in the later part of 2023, with the annual general meeting taking place in the new year, the spokesperson added.

AELP’s board has 13 members, including chair Nichola Hay and vice chair Rob Foultson.

Before joining the AELP, Dawe was the chief executive of exam board OCR for five years.

He had a stint as a college principal before this at Oaklands College and is a former deputy director for FE and adult basic skills strategy at the Department of Education after joining the civil service in 2003.