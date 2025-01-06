Retailers and restaurants will offer discounts for 'The Big Apprenticeship Thank You'

Apprentices will have access to cheap cinema tickets, free coffees and discounted gyms and restaurants during this year’s national apprenticeship week.

Retailers Pret a Manger, Prezzo and Cineworld have been mobilised by training provider Lifetime to provide deals and discounts this February for their ‘Big Apprenticeship Thank You’ campaign.

Lifetime said the campaign “aims to go beyond traditional recognition and show thanks to over 700,000 learners who participate annually in over 700 apprenticeship standards, improving the productivity of their businesses and developing their own skills”.

Apprentices can register today for free membership of the Association of Apprentices to verify their status as apprentices in order to access the deals for this year’s national apprenticeship week, taking place February 10 to 16.

Movie-loving apprentices can get tickets for £4 at Cineworld through the scheme between February 7 and 12.

Marie Bhardwaj, head of people development, UK and Ireland at Cineworld, said: “Apprentices are essential to the success of our business, and we are pleased to be able to reward their hard work and dedication by offering a unique experience at one of our cinemas.

“Through The Big Apprenticeship Thank You, we can congratulate not only our own apprentices but also recognise anyone who has chosen to invest in their learning and development through an apprenticeship nationwide.”

Meanwhile, Prezzo is offering apprentices £5 pizzas between February 9 and 12 and Pret free coffee on February 14. Greene King and the gym chain Everyone Active will also offer deals and discounts.

Organiser Dan Howard, partnership development director at Lifetime said: “This campaign is all about not just celebrating apprentices, but really giving back. Across the UK in every sector, apprentices are juggling the demands of work and study, while developing their own skills for the long term and supporting national economic growth.

“We’re delighted that so many of our partners recognise this invaluable contribution and have joined us in launching this initiative.”

Discount details and registration can be found on The Big Apprenticeship Thank You website.