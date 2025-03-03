As Colleges Week 2025 unfolds, let's spotlight the often overlooked yet vital role adult education plays in achieving many of the government’s priorities.

As Colleges Week 2025 unfolds, let's spotlight the often overlooked yet vital role adult education plays in achieving many of the government’s priorities.

As Colleges Week 2025 unfolds, it’s essential to spotlight the often overlooked yet vital role adult education plays in achieving many of the UK government’s priorities.



While much attention is given to younger learners, adult education’s contribution to social mobility, economic prosperity, and wellbeing is immense. This year’s themes—from economic recovery to social cohesion—are underpinned by the transformative power of adult education. Without sustained focus and investment, we risk leaving behind millions of adults who could contribute to the UK’s future.

For 2025, the Association of Colleges (AOC) has focused on the government’s five missions – emphasising the critical role colleges play in building brighter futures. It’s vital to recognise that when we say colleges, we are not just talking about 18–19-year-olds, but how adult education aligns with these missions too.

Kickstart the Economy

Adult education is integral to the government’s ambition to “kickstart the economy.” As industries evolve and the labour market shifts, retraining and upskilling has never been more important. The UK will face a shortfall of over six million workers by 2030 without building the necessary skills, The Learning and Work Institute predicts. Adult education can help by offering practical skills in fields like digital technology, finance, and healthcare. Programmes like WM College’s AAT bookkeeping courses, for example, equip adults with the competencies needed to secure jobs in finance—a field where employers are actively seeking trained workers.

However, adult participation funding was reduced by 40 per cent as part of austerity measures in 2011 and has not grown since, resulting in a 1.5 million drop in participation. As such it falls below other OECD countries. This doesn’t just harm individuals—it stalls economic recovery.



Adult education must remain a priority, not a forgotten friend.

Become a Green Energy Superpower

The World Economic Forum’s “Future of Jobs Report 2023” highlights that green jobs are among the fastest growing and most resilient sectors in the European economy. Solar power is set to become Europe’s main source of energy before the end of the decade, potentially creating four million jobs by 2050.

The UK government’s goal to become a “green energy superpower” cannot be achieved without substantial investment in green skills training. Adult learning colleges are ideally positioned to help learners acquire skills in renewable energy technologies and sustainability practices. If we are serious about becoming a green energy leader, adults must have access to training to participate in this sector.

Take Back Our Streets

Building safer communities requires more than policing; it requires giving people the tools to build better lives. Adult education can reduce crime and enhance social cohesion by offering employment pathways to those at risk of falling into poverty or criminality.

Courses in social work and community services provide the skills to support vulnerable populations. Additionally, adult education programs in digital literacy and critical thinking can combat disinformation and misinformation and foster stronger communities. By teaching adults how to identify credible information and engage constructively online, we can help create more united neighbourhoods.



Adult education is especially essential for those facing social exclusion or unemployment. It provides a pathway for adults to gain qualifications and confidence to re-enter the workforce or pursue new careers. The LWI found adults who engage in education are 23 per cent more likely to find employment and 16 per cent more likely to receive promotions.

Break down barriers to opportunity

Adult education is pivotal in offering communities a sense of belonging and enabling them to integrate into UK society. The importance of integration receives relatively little attention in political and public debates and there is no UK-wide integration policy.



As part of the adult skills fund, emphasis should be given to curriculum that allows colleges to innovate and deliver to their diverse communities so that they can benefit from education and contribute meaningfully to UK society.



Building an NHS fit for the future

The NHS is under increasing strain, and adult education helps tackle the projected shortage of 1.3 million healthcare workers by 2030. Moreover, it acts as a preventative mechanism for improving mental and physical wellbeing, reducing pressure on NHS services.

Beyond directly supporting healthcare professionals, adult education also improves the overall wellbeing of the population. LWI recently found that 43 per cent of adult learners reported improved mental wellbeing after participating in education or training. Many healthcare providers prescribe adult learning to support individuals with mild to moderate mental health challenges, further reducing pressure on NHS services.

This Colleges Week, we must ensure adult education remains central in the conversation. Whether driving economic recovery, supporting the green energy transition, or fostering cohesive communities, adult education plays a pivotal role in shaping our future.

