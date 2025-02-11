Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Politics, Skills reform

IfATE abolition laws pass the Lords

Amendments to delay full rollout of Skills England likely to be overturned

11 Feb 2025, 17:17

New laws abolishing the government’s technical education quango and handing ministers power over the approval of apprenticeships have cleared the House of Lords. 

The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (Transfer of Functions) Bill passed its third reading in the House of Lords this afternoon, meaning it now goes to the House of Commons before becoming law. 

Opposition MPs are expected to challenge the government’s approach to the independence of Skills England, and new powers given to ministers to approve apprenticeship standards and assessment plans.

Opposition Lords successfully amended the bill to delay the closure of IfATE. The government’s plan was for the bill to come into force, and therefore abolish IfATE, at a time of the secretary of state’s choosing. 

However, Conservative shadow education minister Baroness Barran and crossbench peer Baroness Alison Wolf successfully passed amendment that would delay the bill coming into force to one year after Skills England is created. Barran argued this was needed to give time for Skills England to focus on its more strategic objectives without being “swamped” by IfATE’s more technical responsibilities. 

It is likely the government will use their majority in the House of Commons to change the bill back to how it was. 

Baroness Barran

Speaking in the House of Lords this afternoon, Barran said: “We hope very much that the government will think hard about our amendment to delay the abolition of IfATE to give Skills England the time to set itself up for success, and that the bill will be accepted in its current form in the other place [the House of Commons] so that, in the nicest possible way, we don’t see the bill again in your Lordships house.”

No delay to Skills England

Skills minister Baroness Jacqui Smith said she would “engage” with Lords about their concerns on the delay. 

She said: “I must be clear that delay which this house has considered would create additional uncertainty for employers and learners and for IfATE staff, undermining the ongoing preparation for their transfer [to Skills England].

“Crucially, a delay to the full formation of Skills England would limit progress on tackling skills gaps to drive growth and promote opportunity, and this is my prime concern.”

Smith amended the bill herself last week to reassure peers concerned over the use of powers given to the secretary of state to unilaterally approve standards and apprenticeship assessment plans.

A date for first reading in the House of Commons has not yet been confirmed. 

From IfATE to Skills England via DfE: What you need to know

