Home Dear Jeremy: FE’s wishlist for 2024 budget
Pay

Government must look again at college teacher pay

free speech

Julian Gravatt

Deputy chief executive, Association of Colleges

1 Aug 2024, 7:06

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Earlier this week, the new Chancellor confirmed £1 billion in extra money for schools to cover a 5.5 per cent teacher pay rise. But to the huge disappointment of the further education sector, there was no extra funding to allow colleges to match this offer.

When taken into context with the increase of 1.9 per cent in 16-18 funding and competing pressures on budgets, there is a real prospect of a lower pay award for college staff and a further widening of the pay gap between FE colleges with schools. This gap reached £9,300 in 2023/24.

Based on the calls we’ve received at AoC, college leaders are angry at this injustice.

AoC represents colleges in national pay negotiations with five trade unions, so before I say anything more on this issue, it’s important to state that it will be our Employment Committee, not me, who make the decision on the 2024/25 FE college pay recommendation. They will discuss this with the FE trade unions in September.

The Sixth Form College Association (SFCA) carries out a similar but significantly different set of discussions with a slightly different group of unions for sixth form colleges.

Whatever both sets of college negotiations produce, the way in which HM Treasury and the Department for Education handle issues like pay, funding and VAT creates a two-tier workforce in education: those who are paid significantly more because they work in schools, and those who are paid significantly less because they work in colleges. This works directly against the stronger push to provide opportunity for all.

There’s a lot to be said about England’s divided and fragmented education system but I think it’s helpful to be specific when it comes to the question of pay.

Like other public sector review bodies, the School Teacher Review Body (STRB) was created more than thirty years ago to reduce the likelihood of industrial action and to provide an evidence-based approach to decisions on pay.  

The STRB‘s latest report is a good read on issues facing the school teaching profession, but its remit means that it tells half the story when it comes to 16-19 education. There are 1.1 million young people in Years 12, 13 and 14. Less than half of them are in schools covered by the STRB.

There is no simple solution – but there are consequences

The DfE may address pay, recruitment, retention and other issues for the tens of thousands of secondary teachers teaching post-16 students, but it’s no good if it stays silent on those who progress to colleges or other providers after GCSEs.

For as long as I can remember, the DfE has relied on the STRB report to make cost-informed decisions on school funding. With school teacher pay accounting for 50 per cent of budgets, this is a sensible way to go. But why do something different in colleges?

There’s a more haphazard approach to 16-18 funding and this isn’t always a bad thing. The formula has weightings for higher-cost programmes and elements that take account of GCSE achievement.

However, the consistent suppression of core funding rates over a period of 15 years has had an impact on pay even when taking into account a couple of recent increases. This year’s 1.9 per cent rise – unless the institution is on the school side of the boundary – leaves very little for the major staffing challenges ahead.

There is no simple solution to these issues but it’s important to emphasise there are consequences.

Colleges battle the pay gap with schools every single day when trying to recruit and retain teachers. And it’s not just education pay we contend with, but the pay gap with industry too.  We want skilled, professional workers teaching our students in areas like construction, engineering and health science.

Many workers can earn much more outside education than within it. While there are many non-financial benefits to working in a college, it will be hard to prepare the workforce of the future on the rationed funds we have at present.

I’m confident that a serious-minded government will look at this issue in the next spending review but it’s hard not to worry that we’ve lost another year to a process that isn’t working as well as it could.

Latest education roles from

TEACHER / TUTOR – Occasional

TEACHER / TUTOR – Occasional

Milton Keynes College

View job
GENERALIST TUTOR

GENERALIST TUTOR

Milton Keynes College

View job
Cashier- Part Time

Cashier- Part Time

Milton Keynes College

View job
Occasional Worker

Occasional Worker

Milton Keynes College

View job
Executive Assistant to the Vice Chancellor

Executive Assistant to the Vice Chancellor

University College of Estate Management (UCEM)

View job
Principal & Chief Executive Officer

Principal & Chief Executive Officer

Stoke on Trent College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

#GE2024: Listen now as Let’s Go Further outlines the FE and skills priorities facing our new government

The Skills and Education Group podcast, Let’s Go Further, aims to challenge the way we all think about skills...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

How can we prepare learners for their future in an ever-changing world?

By focusing their curriculums on transferable skills, digital skills, and sustainability, colleges and schools can be confident that learners...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Why we’re backing our UK skills ‘Olympians’ (and why you should too)

This August, teams from over 200 nations will gather to compete in the sticky heat of the Paris summer...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Is your organisation prepared for a major incident?

We live in an unpredictable world where an unforeseen incident or environmental event could disrupt a Further Education (FE)...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Pay

College awards ‘incredible’ pay rise of up to 12.8%

Myerscough College staff won a 12.8 per cent pay rise – the largest this year

Anviksha Patel

Colleges, Pay

Unions demand 10% FE staff pay rise in 2024/25

Negotiations for pay deal begin in May

Anviksha Patel

Colleges, Pay
Investigation

Colleges with the biggest pay gap between principals and staff revealed

Colleges defend ‘high’ gap between FE principal and staff salaries. Unions say it cannot continue

Anviksha Patel

Colleges, Industrial action, Pay

Two days of strikes announced at Havant and South Downs College

Staff from two unions will be on the picket line after 'insulting' pay offer

Jason Noble

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2 Comments