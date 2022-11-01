Former skills minister Matt Hancock set to join I’m A Celebrity…

He was suspended from the Conservative Party after the news emerged today

Former skills minister Matt Hancock has reportedly signed up to join I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The West Suffolk MP, who resigned as health secretary last year after breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules, was immediately suspended from the Conservative Party after the news emerged today.

The Sun reported that Hancock, who was skills minister from 2012 to 2014, would be the 12th celebrity to go into the jungle on the ITV programme which starts this Sunday.

Following this, according to multiple national newspaper, the government’s chief whip Simon Hart said: “Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect.”

Other celebrities set to join Hancock in Australia for the long-running show are Boy George, former footballer Jill Scott, Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver, reality TV star Olivia Attwood, radio DJ Chris Moyles, rugby star and royal Mike Tindall, and Loose Women star Charlene White.