Digital literacy must be at the core of every training programme

We’ve come a long way in terms of supporting women effectively in returning to work after maternity leave, caring responsibilities or a career break, but there is still a gap that needs addressing: digital literacy.

We continue to think about digital skills as an added advantage, instead of recognising them as a basic need. For women who have been out of the workforce for some time, not having up-to-date digital skills is a significant barrier.

For FE providers, that means digital literacy must be at the core of every skills training programme. Otherwise, the gender gap in employment will continue to widen.

At Successful Mums, we work with women from all walks of life, from baristas to barristers. We support those who had corporate careers, those on career breaks and those who have been made redundant.

What unites many of them is a lack of confidence. But there’s also a shared feeling that they are out of touch with the digital tools and platforms that are part and parcel of most jobs.

It’s just not enough to know how to use a computer or basic software; it’s about understanding how digital tools can be used to boost productivity, improve communication or create new opportunities for an employer, for example.

Take the level 2 qualifications in digital skills, and in digital and IT skills we offer in partnership with Gateway Qualifications.

They are practical and flexible. They let us customise units to meet the specific needs and aspirations of our learners. We can shape them to include topics that are directly relevant to the jobs market.

Moreover, and key to ensuring our learners get the skills employers are actively looking for, they allow us to emphasise emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR).

Not so long ago, these technologies were still niche. Today, employers expect candidates to know about them. So, we make sure that our mums can talk confidently about them and that they understand their applications.

For example, our learners will be able to differentiate between narrow and generative artificial intelligence (AI) and understand how VR can be used for training. They are cybersecurity aware too.

This means our mums are job-ready and competitive, but the importance of digital literacy goes beyond just getting a job.

For many women, going back to work is about rebuilding their confidence and re-establishing their identity outside of home and family. Digital skills can play a huge role in this.

When you are confident in the digital world, you feel more connected, more capable, and more in control. This confidence trickles into other areas of life, from managing the online bank account to supporting children with homework.

Digital literacy is not a one-size-fits-all. The mums we work with have different levels of experience and confidence with technology, and it’s vital that training programmes recognise this.

Some of our mums need to start with basics like email and cloud computing, while others are ready to learn about more advanced areas like digital marketing or data analysis.

The only way to achieve this is by being flexible and responsive, both in our delivery and in the qualifications we offer.

Of course, employers have a role to play in closing the gender employment gap too.

The pace of digital change means that skills are quickly outdated, and professional development is becoming more important when it comes to keeping up with the digital world.

It should always be on offer, no matter the job role. And of course, colleges and training providers are not just educators; they are leading and trend-setting local employers too.

At Successful Mums, we want to ensure that every woman coming through our doors leaves us with the digital skills they need.

But we can’t make change at scale on our own. It requires a collective effort from awarding organisations, other ITPs, employers and policymakers. We all need to make digital literacy more of a priority.

For the women we support, our work is not just about them getting a job, it’s about helping them to take control of their futures, both in their careers and in their personal lives.