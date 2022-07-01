Home Latest news from FE Week
Politics

DfE monitors staff after edict to return to the office

WiFi is being used to track attendance

WiFi is being used to track attendance

1 Jul 2022, 7:00

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion

The Department for Education is now monitoring WiFi use to track attendance after ordering staff to return to in-person working at least four days a week.

Officials who do not physically attend an office for 30 days or more will be reported to their managers.

FE Week revealed in May how civil servants had been forced to work in corridors and canteens because the department has almost twice as many workers as desks.

The DfE confirmed this week it is tracking logins to its virtual private network (VPN) and local area network (LAN).

Headline data on attendance is shared with the Cabinet Office, where the mandate to return to the office originated. Individual data is passed to senior civil servants so they can have discussions with those not coming in.

Helen Kenny, a national officer at the FDA union, which represents senior civil servants, said it was “very disappointing” the DfE “continues to waste time and energy tracking when staff are in the office, rather than accepting that the world of work has fundamentally changed”.

“FDA members have proven themselves to be just as, if not more, productive when working remotely, and government departments should move with the times. Work is what you do, not where you do it.”

Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary, ordered staff to return to the office at least four days a week earlier this year. It followed a government-wide edict from efficiency minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, who visited departments and left notes for absent officials.

But the push backfired because the DfE, which encouraged flexible and hybrid working before the pandemic, has far more staff than desks.

Staff outnumber desks by almost two-to-one across the department’s 12 offices, figures seen by FE Week show. In Leeds, there are just 24 desks for 110 staff. Bristol has 95 desks for 299 people.

There was further criticism at the end of May when staff at the department’s overcrowded Sheffield office, which has nearly double the number of staff than desks, struggled to evacuate after a “suspect package” was discovered.

The order to leave resulted in queues in the stairwell and congestion on upper floors.

A DfE spokesperson said its approach “fits with the amount of desk space we have, gives us full and vibrant offices but also retains flexibility to work in different ways when needed.

“This is good for our business and staff – and good for the children and learners we serve every day.”

More from this theme

Politics
skills

How the education select committee looks now

The parliamentary education committee has welcomed five new members in the past year after several MPs stood down or...

Freddie Whittaker

Politics

Revealed: Colleges’ moral dilemma over Russian energy contracts

College explores cutting ties with Gazprom, but could face exit fees and more expensive new contracts

Samantha Booth

Politics

Bridget Phillipson appointed shadow education secretary

Kate Green moved out, as schools minister Peter Kyle given new job

John Dickens

Politics
labour

Labour unveils new council of skills advisers

Analysis has revealed a divide in level 3 attainment between London and northern communities

Fraser Whieldon

Apprenticeships, Cabinet reshuffle, Politics

Red tape forces small firms to turn their backs on apprenticeship cash incentives

The scheme this week received its second extension from the chancellor   

Billy Camden

Cabinet reshuffle, Politics
remits

DfE confirms remits for FE’s two new ministers

It has finally been revealed how splitting FE and skills policy between ministers will work

Fraser Whieldon

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.