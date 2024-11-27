Government must make its decisions based on facts, not myths of fat-cat executives and middle-class capture of apprenticeships

Degree apprenticeships have been transformative for the UK, yet the misconceptions around them continue to circulate. People repeat received wisdom of ‘fat-cat executives on apprenticeships’ or warnings of a ‘middle-class land grab’.

But this perception couldn’t be further from the truth. At Manchester Metropolitan University, a leading provider of degree apprenticeships in partnership with over 600 employers, the reality is starkly different.

Our newest report, Force for Impact, highlights the role degree apprenticeships play in tackling social inequity, closing skills gaps and boosting productivity, particularly in critical areas such as nursing, social work, science, digital and technology.

Social mobility impact

A key myth we need to dispel is the idea that degree apprenticeships are exclusive to the privileged. In fact, degree apprenticeships are powerful tools for social mobility.

Twenty-three per cent of our apprentices were eligible for free school meals (FSM) when growing up. Today, these same individuals are earning an average of just over £53,000 per year.

This is remarkable when considered alongside national data which reports that only half of former FSM pupils earn more than £17,000 by the age of 30. What other pathways in education provide levelling up opportunities and hope for the future like this?

What employers say

The value of degree apprenticeships extends beyond the apprentices themselves. Our employer partners, from global giants like AstraZeneca, Barclays, and IBM to local SMEs and public-sector organisations, report significant benefits.

In a recent survey, over 90 per cent of employers said that degree apprentices bring essential expertise to their teams, boost productivity and contribute to closing skills gaps.

This feedback underscores the importance of investing in degree apprenticeships as a strategic workforce solution that delivers real impact for companies in need of skilled talent, especially in high-demand sectors.

The rapid progression of our alumni is also a testament to the success of these programmes. We found that within one to four years after completing their programme, our undergraduate degree apprentices earn an average of £49,784, and postgraduate alumni £60,028. These figures significantly outstrip national averages.

Policy decisions

With the recent policy shifts under the new government, there is a focus on foundation apprenticeships and shorter programmes. While these have a place, we must not lose sight of the vital role that higher-level apprenticeships play, especially in key areas such as nursing and digital.

Higher-level apprenticeships equip people with advanced skills that make a lasting impact, particularly in industries facing critical shortages.

Now more than ever, we must champion these programmes to ensure that individuals, employers, and the economy continue to benefit from this higher-level skills development.

Driving diversity

One area where degree apprenticeships are making a particularly notable impact is in the representation of women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). At Manchester Met, 42 per cent of our degree apprentices in STEM fields are women, compared to the national average of just 27 per cent.

Through a combination of tailored support, flexible learning and industry collaboration, degree apprenticeships create opportunities for people from diverse backgrounds to enter sectors that have historically been difficult to access.

Pathway to lifelong learning

One of the greatest strengths of degree apprenticeships is their ability to cater for learners at various stages of their careers. While more than half of our apprentices are under 24, a significant portion are adults pivoting to new roles or upskilling mid-career.

This flexibility makes degree apprenticeships uniquely positioned to support lifelong learning, providing both early career starts and career transitions.

The commitment required by apprentices—balancing work, study and a clear career focus—makes the success of these programmes even more impressive. Approximately 38 per cent of our apprentices come from disadvantaged backgrounds, and their success stories illustrate how apprenticeships can transform lives, creating economic stability and personal empowerment.

With the right support and collaboration between educators, industry and government, degree apprenticeships can continue to be a driving force for positive change.

By debunking the myths and recognising the true potential of these programmes, we can unlock opportunities for individuals, employers, and the broader economy.

Read the full ‘Force for Impact’ report here