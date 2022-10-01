The Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP) is on the hunt for a new vice chair after Alex Khan stepped down.

Khan was elected in February but questions over whether he would stay in the position were raised two months later after he resigned as chief executive of Lifetime Training, England’s largest apprenticeship provider.

It wasn’t until last week that Khan’s position as a director and vice chair of AELP was ended. AELP board members need to be serving leaders of training providers.

The AELP is now exploring ways to fill the vacancy on its board and the position of vice chair. It is likely that the position will not be filled until the association’s next annual general meeting in February next year.

Jane Hickie, AELP chief executive, told FE Week: “AELP regrets to announce that Alex Khan has left the AELP board in accordance with our articles. Alex had previously resigned his position as chief executive of Lifetime, where he represented large providers on the AELP board.”

She added: “Throughout his time on the board, Alex has been a great champion for the sector and for AELP. I would like to add my personal thanks to him for his commitment and support over the years. He has been a pleasure to work with. Going forward, the board is looking at how to fill this gap ahead of the elections in February 2023.”

According to Khan’s LinkedIn page, he became a director of LearnBox, a video AELP starts search to fill vice chair vacancy production company that specialises in adult education and online learning, in May this year after leaving Lifetime Training.

Khan said: “I think AELP is a great organisation. Over the years it has made some powerful changes in the wonderful world of work-placed learning and made it a better place.”