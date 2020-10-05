Two big exam board winners in third wave of T Levels

The awarding organisations that will develop, deliver and award the six T Levels being rolled out from 2022 are Pearson and City & Guilds.

Following a tender, City & Guilds has been handed contracts totalling almost £12.5 million to develop qualifications in engineering, manufacturing, processing and control; maintenance, installation and repair for engineering and manufacturing; design and development for engineering and manufacturing; and management and administration.

Pearson has won contracts totalling £4 million for finance and accounting.

Each of the qualifications make up wave three of the T Levels rollout.

Apprenticeships and skills minister Gillian Keegan said: “Now more than ever, it’s vital we support students to gain the skills they need to progress and employers and our economy need to grow.

“Many have gone above and beyond to make sure this milestone for T Levels is achieved. I want to thank everyone for their continued hard work and I look forward to seeing these new qualifications launch in 2022.”

Jennifer Coupland, chief executive of the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education, said: “I would like to congratulate everyone on delivering another important step forward for T Levels. It is fantastic that this has been achieved on schedule despite all the challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic.”

Wave one of the T Levels rollout got underway last month. The new post-16 qualifications are the technical equivalent to A-levels and combine classroom theory, practical learning and a three-month (minimum 45 day) industry placement with an employer.

NCFE and Pearson are now delivering the first three T Levels – for education and childcare; digital production, design and development; and design, surveying and planning for construction – which students began studying in September.

NCFE and City & Guilds are developing more T Levels for launch next academic year – covering digital business services; digital support services; health, healthcare science, and science; and onsite construction and building services engineering.

David Phillips, managing director for City & Guilds, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been awarded the contracts to deliver three engineering and manufacturing T Levels and the business and administration T Level. These qualifications will help shape the lives of many young people by giving them a great start in their careers.

“As the next generation enters the workforce, they will be facing unprecedented challenges as well as new opportunities and we are honoured to get the opportunity to take on a larger role helping to equip these learners with the skills they will need to flourish in their careers.”

Cindy Rampersaud, senior vice president at Pearson UK, said: “We are delighted to be delivering the finance and accounting T Level pathways from September 2022. We look forward to supporting learners as they begin their programmes of study, and playing our part in developing talent in two areas which are so vital for our economy.

“We will draw on our experience of delivering first wave T Levels in the construction and digital pathways, as well as our longstanding collaboration and partnership with government, employers and providers to design, develop and deliver world class qualifications.”