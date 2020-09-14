MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 325

Your weekly guide to who’s new and who’s leaving.

Jenna Wrathall MBE, High-performance skills coach, WorldSkills UK Centre of Excellence

Start date: August 2020

Previous job: WorldSkills expert, chief expert at EuroSkills and WorldSkills UK training manager in beauty therapy

Interesting fact: She represented the UK in Beauty Therapy at WorldSkills Montreal 1999 where she achieved silver

David Williams, Principal, Herefordshire, Ludlow and North Shropshire College

Start date: August 2020

Previous job: Principal, Halesowen College

Interesting fact: He used to be a professional musician before moving into further education and still plays guitar in bands

William MacPherson, Chair, Learning Curve Group

Start date: September 2020

Previous job: Chief executive, QA

Interesting fact: He trekked to the North Pole with his two sons in 2015