Pearson unveils 2020 BTEC award winners in its first ever online awards ceremony

The winners of Pearson’s tenth annual BTEC Awards are being announced in a ceremony this afternoon which is taking place online for the first time ever due to the coronavirus.

YouTube influencer and BTEC Ambassador Flex is hosting the 2020 awards and this page will be updated when each prize winner is revealed.

Double Olympic gold medallist and world champion gymnast Max Whitlock and architect, TV presenter and campaigner George Clarke will be among those presenting awards.

The ceremony will begin from 2pm and you can watch it live here:

The first award goes to Hannah Whyatt from Tupton Hall School for the BTEC Science Learner of the Year 2020!

Congratulations to Jonathan Morris from Walsall College for being awarded the BTEC Creative Media Learner of the Year 2020 award!

 

The winner of the BTEC Art and Design Learner of the Year 2020 award is Aaron Wilson from Wigan and Leigh College!

 

The winner of the BTEC Hospitality, Travel and Tourism Learner of the Year 2020 award is Jessica Elmore from Queen Elizabeth Sixth Form College!

 

The award for the BTEC Child and Social Care Learner of the Year 2020 goes to… Emily Campbell from Ballyclare Secondary School!

 

The winner of the BTEC Teacher of the Year 2020 award is Kimberly Stephens from Maesgwyn Special School!

 

Well done to Caitlin Marsh Brown from Isle of Wight College – CECAMM for being named the BTEC Engineering Learner of the Year 2020!

 

Congratulations to Charis Pulei from Braeburn International School Arusha for winning the BTEC Performing Arts Learner of the Year 2020 award!

 

Congratulations to James Booty from Basingstoke College of Technology for being awarded BTEC Tutor of the Year 2020!

 

The award for the BTEC IT and Computing Learner of the Year 2020 goes to… Andrea Rodrigues from Ada the National College for Digital Skills!

 

Well done to Cooper Sommerville from East Surrey College for winning the BTEC Public Services Learner of the Year 2020 award!

 

 

The next category is the BTEC School of the Year 2020 award. And the winner is…. Cambridge House Community College. Congrats!

 

The recipient of the BTEC Sport Learner of the Year 2020 award is… Stefanie McCluskey from Belfast Metropolitan College!

Up next is the BTEC Land-Based Learner of the Year 2020 award. And it goes to… Georgina Green from Riseholme College!

The recipient of the award for the BTEC College of the Year 2020 goes to… The Blackpool Sixth Form College!

 

Congratulations to Marium Shafique from Nelson and Colne College Group for winning the BTEC Adult Learner and Business and Enterprise Learner of the Year 2020 Award!

Well done to Lin Min Khant from Myanmar Noble University who has been named the BTEC Young Learner and Construction Learner of the Year 2020!