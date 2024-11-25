WorldSkills UK national finals 2024

Home Ofqual: Functional skills exams ‘not too challenging’

25/11/2024

A special supplement from FE Week featuring the full list of winners from the 2024 WorldSkills UK national finals

Welcome to this special souvenir supplement bringing you the full results and insights from the 2024 WorldSkills UK national finals in Greater Manchester.

WorldSkills UK CEO Ben Blackledge pays tribute the armies of teachers, trainers, supporters and stakeholders that made this year’s finals such a success, as his team now firmly set WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 in their sights.

Find out how competitors are benefiting from unique opportunities with some of the country’s most well-known businesses, and enjoy an exclusive ‘year in the life of’ piece detailing how one college makes the most of WorldSkills UK’s world-leading teaching resources.

And skills minister Jacqui Smith tells FE Week how her first WorldSkills experience has given her the ammo to fight for FE.

Click the link above to download your copy

