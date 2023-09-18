The former media lecturer rose through the ranks to become deputy principal in a college career spanning over 20 years

Tributes have been paid to a young deputy principal whose “best was yet to come” following his sudden death at work on Friday morning.

Tom Hamilton-Dick, 46, dedicated his career to further education and most recently worked as deputy principal at North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) and trustee at Skills and Education Group.

Friends and colleagues said Hamilton-Dick was widely respected and will be remembered for his energy, charisma and commitment to students.

A rising star in the college sector, his FE career began as a film and television lecturer at Grimsby Institute of Further and Higher Education in 2002.

In just a few years he became head of the media department at South Essex College and, in 2012, began a near eight-year stint in Nottingham where he was part of the senior team that merged two of the city’s colleges to create one of the large colleges in the country, Nottingham College.

He left Nottingham as executive director for curriculum in March 2020 to become deputy principal at NWSLC and was widely tipped as a future principal in the sector.

NWSLC principal and chief executive Marion Plant, said: “We are devastated at the loss. Tom was a wonderful colleague who was highly respected by staff, students and the wider education community.”

Alongside his role at NWSLC, Hamilton-Dick was a trustee of Skills and Education Group.

Paul Eeles, chief executive of Skills and Education Group, said: “Tom was caring, full of charisma, energetic and kind-hearted and deeply passionate about the FE sector. He was a talented leader, and his commitment to students saw him rise through the ranks in a career that has now been cruelly cut short. The best was yet to come.

“Our deepest condolences are with Tom’s family and friends, and the college communities in North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire, and Nottingham.”

Besides his passion for further education, Hamilton-Dick was an enthusiastic collector of luxury watches. His authority on the subject saw him interviewed by the Financial Times and writing for a collectors’ website.

He is survived by his wife and two children.