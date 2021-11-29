The Schools Week & FE Week Festive Advent Calendar

Twenty-four days of festive fun with multiple competitions, prizes and fundraising

Twenty-four days of festive fun with multiple competitions, prizes and fundraising

The countdown to Christmas has begun! First there were the endless festive adverts and now we have our very own advent calendar.

In partnership with our sister title, Schools Week, we’re bringing you 24 days of festive cheer.

During weekdays we’ll have daily competitions with multiple chances to win some fabulous prizes. We’ll also have day when you’ll be able to vote for a charity to receive a donation.

Alongside our daily prizes, we’ll also have an extra special Christmas Day Prize Draw. All successful participants will be entered into a prize draw on Christmas Day with a chance of winning an iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard or Apple Watch Series 7.

During weekends there will be some festive themed games for you to play.

Visit this webpage each day and click on the orange button, between Wednesday 1st December & Friday 24th December to find out what’s behind today’s window and to enter.

Term and conditions below.

Terms and Conditions Schools Week & FE Week Advent Calendar 2021

Promoter:

Learning & Skills, Events, Consultancy and Training Ltd (Lsect Ltd)

c/o Mindspace, 9 Appold Street, London, EC2A 2AP

info@lsect.com

General:

The competition is open to anyone over the age of 18 except people working for Lsect Ltd their

families or anyone connected to the promotion.

No purchase of any product is required to be eligible to enter.

Participation constitutes the entrant’s full and unconditional agreement to these terms and

conditions.

The entrant consents to the use of their personal data by the Promoter for the duration of the Advent Calendar, 1 December 2021 to 31 December 2021.

How to enter:

Competitions and polling will commence each day at 00:01 and end at 23:59, weekdays only.

To enter a Schools Week & FE Week Advent Calendar 2021 competition simply undertake the activity on the day it is published.

The calendar is based on the GMT time zone.

Entrants are permitted one entry per day.

Entries by one person in different language versions will be excluded.

The entrant will be prompted to enter personal data. These fields must be completed in order to enter the free prize draw.

There will be a maximum of 18 entries possible per possible.

There will be one prize per day for the period of the promotion and there will be one first prize and

one second prize for the Christmas Day Prize Draw.

Entrants who correctly answer questions or submit an entry to one of our charity donation days will be entered in to our “Christmas Day Prize Draw”.

Allocation of the prizes will be done at random from those entrants who select the correct answer to

the question. The draw will take place the following day.

Incomplete, or corrupt entries will not be accepted.

The Prize:

Christmas Day Prize Draw:

iPad Pro 11” with Magic Keyboard Apple Watch Series 7

Prizes will be sent out within 30 days of the draw. There is no cash equivalent offering to any prize.

The Winners:

Winners will be notified by email within 7 days of the draw and will have 5 days to respond

confirming receipt of this email notification and their postal details. In the event that no response is

made within this time, the Promoter reserves the right to offer the prize to a reserve winner.

In the event of any dispute the decision of the Promoter is final. In the event of unforeseen

circumstances, the Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize for an alternative of equal or

greater value.

The winners may be required to participate in publicity arising from this competition.

Additional:

If deemed necessary, due to reasons outside its reasonable control, the Promoter reserves the right

to cancel, modify or extend or suspend this Advent Calendar.

This promotion is governed by English and Welsh Law.