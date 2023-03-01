ESFA to apply 2.2% increase across the board and a 20% uplift in 6 subjects

ESFA to apply 2.2% increase across the board and a 20% uplift in 6 subjects

A “significant” boost to national adult education budget funding has been announced for this academic year and next to help ease financial and delivery challenges faced by the sector.

In 2022/23 and 2023/24, the Education and Skills Funding Agency will apply a 20 per cent uplift on top of earnings for AEB-funded provision in six subjects.

The six areas are: engineering, manufacturing technologies, transport operations and maintenance, building and construction, ICT for practitioners, and mathematics and statistics.

This will be in addition to a 2.2 per cent increase to the final earnings for all AEB formula-funded provision – excluding associated learner and learning support.

On top of this, colleges and training providers will be paid for any over-delivery up to 110 per cent of their contract value in 2022/23 and 2023/24, as they were in 2021/22 – up from the usual threshold of 103 per cent. The ESFA described this as a “permanent” change going forward.

The earnings uplifts come ahead of the introduction of new funding rates that will apply to the ESFA’s new skills fund from 2024/25.

A spokesperson for the ESFA said today’s in-year boost has been made to support both grant and procured providers in the current economic landscape.

Minister for skills, apprenticeships and higher education Robert Halfon said: “We want adults at any stage of their life to be able to climb the ladder of opportunity and realise their full potential, so we’re continuing to invest in the nation’s skills to meet the needs of learners and businesses.

“We know that the FE sector is facing financial pressures and facing delivery challenges in key subjects like engineering, mathematics and construction which is why we’re giving an additional significant boost in funding for these essential courses.”

The announcement was made through the ESFA’s weekly update, which said the agency will apply the uplifts automatically to providers’ total earnings at the end of each of the two academic years, meaning providers will not see the increases in their earnings each month through the current system.

ESFA promised to provide further details on the operation of the earnings boosts and allocation thresholds in the AEB funding rates and formula guidance.

Today’s announcement comes in the middle of the ESFA’s national AEB tender process, which requires bidders to submit enrolment numbers and funding values based on current formula and rates.

FE Week has asked the ESFA whether bidders will be required to submit different values following today’s announcement, and whether the deadline for bids of March 6 will be extended.