Revealed: The winners of the Nasen Awards 2022

Schools, colleges, individuals and organisations have been recognised for their work for children with special educational needs and disabilities at the annual nasen awards.

The sixth annual awards, organised by the National Association for Special Educational Needs, produced 18 winners across England.

They include Oldham College in Greater Manchester, Westlea School in Wiltshire, Upton-by-Chester High School in Cheshire and Moon Hall School, Reigate, Surrey.

Pearl Barnes from Somerset has won the SEND leader of the year award, while Patricia Hetherington from West Yorkshire was named as learning support staff member of the year. Jemini Patel won the teacher of the year award.

Young people were also recognised, including Ashley Webber from Lincolnshire in the 16 and under category, and Joshua Earnshaw-Potts from Essex and Faizan Sheikh, Greater Manchester in the 17 to 25 category.

Harrison College picks up the award for 16-25 Provision. From left: Gail Stonier, Harrison College chief operating officer, Teresa Carroll from award sponsor the ETF, and compere Robert White

Collecting the nasen award for technology was the Skylark Partnership Multi-Academy Trust in Northamptonshire, where a “pioneering robotic project”, AV1, has helped provide education for children with medical and mental health difficulties.

Annamarie Hassall, chief executive of nasen, said: “It has been a great honour to recognise and reward the people who are making a real difference for SEN, by hosting this fabulous event.

“We received an amazing number of nominations for the awards this year, and are thrilled to celebrate the inclusive work of individuals, teams and settings who go above and beyond, every day, to help children and young people thrive and achieve.”

She said she hoped the stories of the winners would “inspire others to share their practice too”.

“Children and young people with SEND have a right to an equitable education, to have choices and opportunities, lets continue to celebrate the great work in the sector and help strengthen our community’s sense of unity and collaboration.

“For children and young people, that means acceptance, awareness and belonging.”

The winners