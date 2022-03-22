Revealed: AAC Apprenticeship Awards 2022 winners

From a record number of entries, the countries best apprenticeship training providers and employers have been unveiled at the Annual Apprenticeship Conference Awards 2022.

The winners of the 2022 Annual Apprenticeship Conference Awards have been revealed at a glitzy ceremony in Birmingham.

From a record-breaking 370 awards entries, judges have selected 24 award winners and 12 highly commended recipients. Categories included awards for diversity in apprenticeships, SEND apprenticeships, campaigns that promote apprenticeships as well as 15 sector-specific awards.

Gower College Swansea scooped two awards, taking home care services apprenticeship provider of the year and the SEND apprenticeship champion award.

“The providers, employers and individuals we’ve recognised tonight represent the innovators, risk-takers and pioneers that are not only doing amazing things for apprentices, but are also proving that apprenticeships are a first-rate pathway through education.

“Congratulations to all the winners and thank our team of amazing judges, sponsors and partners. We couldn’t have done it without them.”

Shane Mann, managing director of FE Week’s publisher Lsect and AAC awards co-host, said “Tonight we’ve proved that there is so much to celebrate in the apprenticeships sector.

The evening culminated in the award for apprentice employer of the year, won by Lloyds Banking Group, and apprentice provider of the year, won by Reaslise.

Also co-hosting the awards ceremony was AELP chief executive Jane Hickie.

“The AAC apprenticeship awards are a highlight of the conference every year – and it’s great that AELP and FE Week have been able to work together to put this event on once again.

“I would like to send congratulations to all the finalists but especially to the winners. The last 12 months have been tough for many apprenticeship providers as we have come out of the pandemic, so it’s even more remarkable that the entrants were so strong this year” she said.

See below for a full list of awards winners.