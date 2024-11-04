Obituary: Reverend Claudette Athea Douglas

Claudette will be remembered across the sector for her devotion to students and staff, writes Sam Parrett

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Reverend Claudette Athea Douglas.

Our chaplain here at London South East Colleges for almost 15 years, Claudette was a pioneer of multi-faith chaplaincy in colleges and a truly remarkable individual.

Her indomitable spirit and true kindness positively impacted many people’s lives, within our college community and beyond.

Claudette was an extraordinary presence – a ‘warrior queen’- who radiated love and wisdom in all she did. Her legacy as a pastor, poet, performer, and advocate for justice will be very fondly remembered and deeply missed.

Claudette’s life was a testament to the power of creativity and compassion. She grew up as a Black child in Gloucestershire, migrating to Jamaica and then returning to the UK to fulfil her quest to lay claim to her own authenticity and sense of belonging.

Claudette championed social equality and racial justice throughout her life, promoting community cohesion. She worked tirelessly to bridge cultural divides and to create a greater spiritual connection among all people.

As an ordained inter-denominational minister, Claudette joined London South East Colleges as chaplain in 2010.

During her time here, she devoted herself to providing students and staff with a vital support service, offering guidance and reflection to people of all denominations and faiths.

Speaking at numerous college events, Claudette shared spiritual insights and many of her incredibly interesting experiences. This included an exceptionally moving speech she gave at the DfE’s ‘just one thing’ EDI conference about inclusivity last year.

Claudette explained that her remit as a multi-faith chaplain was to “nurture the wellbeing of everyone’ and to ‘love all people equally”.

Claudette said she “served those of all faiths, as well as those who have no faith, tradition or belief in god’ – and that ‘as chaplains, we see we see everyone as a divine gift and priceless, irreplaceable individual.”

Her poetic memoir, Black, Blessed and British, was published in 2020 – with the poems described as: “Some will make you laugh, some inspire and others will make you reminisce. Many will be an education and most certainly, others might make you cry.”

These words very much sum up Claudette’s purpose and her selfless mission to enrich people’s lives.

Also working as part of a multi-faith team at SOAS University of London, Claudette described herself as “a community cohesion specialist with expertise in initiating and delivering participation projects that create community voice for socially deprived, marginalised or disengaged committees and sections of society”.

This reflects how, in all facets of her own life, Claudette demonstrated a unique blend of spirituality and activism. She was deeply passionate about supporting other people and her legacy will absolutely live on through her incredible work.

Reverend Claudette Douglas was a beloved friend and mentor to all who were blessed to know her. She leaves behind a daughter, Sula.

You will continue to be an inspiration to us all Claudette, and will remain in our hearts.