‘No, madam minister’: Street slams Jenkyns’ devo-sceptic remarks

The skills minister should be 'spoken to' by the chief whip for questioning adult skills devolution, according to west midlands mayor.

The mayor of the west midlands has accused the skills minister Andrea Jenkyns of speaking against government policy by suggesting more monitoring and analysis is needed before agreeing to devolve any more funding.

According to the Local Government Chronicle, Jenkyns last night said she was “not a proponent of elected mayors” and said she wanted to see that adult education powers are “being well used first, before giving more [money] away”.

Andy Street, a fellow conservative, who has led the West Midlands Combined Authority as mayor since 2017, delivered a scathing response at the Conservative Party this afternoon.

A clearly frustrated Street accused Jenkyns of going against government policy and suggested she should be spoken to by the party’s chief whip over the remarks.

Street was complaining about the conservative party’s mixed messaging on devolution.

“We were in an upswing with the DfE when it was Nadhim Zahawi and we got everything we agreed. We were in a downswing when it was Gavin Williamson. That has got to stop from my party. They’re either committed as a government to [devolution] or they are not.

“So if I was the education secretary today, or indeed the chief whip, I would be taking Andrea Jenkyns behind the arras and telling her that she is speaking against government policy,” Street told a conference fringe meeting this afternoon, organised by the think-tank Onward.

Jenkyns’ devo-sceptic views were repeated this afternoon.



Speaking at a conference fringe meeting titled ‘how do we bring apprenticeships to the areas that need them most’, Jenkyns argued that more work was needed to check on what and who mayors were targeting with their devolved skills budgets.

Jenkyns (left) alongside Doniya Soli-Clark from Multiverse, Francesca Fraser from Onward, Richard Holden MP and Michaela Neild from Google.

“How can we actually upskill our economy if we don’t look at [devolution]? Are our mayors actually doing justice to the skills agenda? I think we need to see some transparency really, where the money’s been spent. You know, we don’t want it spent for political reasons if it’s not ringfenced, we want it to go to the skills that are really needed in that area,” she said.

The west midlands was one of the first mayoral combined authority areas to receive devolved powers over the adult education budget. Ever since then, Street has been making the case for even more devolved powers over education and skills. Speaking to FE Week last month, the West Midlands Combined Authority outlined said they were in negotiations for “greater influence over post-16 technical and vocational education and over careers, as well as joint working with DWP in shaping employment support”.

Addressing Jenkyns’ remarks, Street said: “This is where the government have got to say: ‘No madam minister – you are wrong. The government policy is to do this’.”