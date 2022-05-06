Mindful Education – helping colleges and training providers prepare for AAT Q2022

Delivering new or updated qualifications can be daunting, but working with Mindful Education makes the transition to AAT Q2022 significantly easier for colleges and training providers.

Delivering new or updated qualifications can be daunting, but working with Mindful Education makes the transition to AAT Q2022 significantly easier for colleges and training providers.

On 1 September this year, a new suite of AAT qualifications will be launched under the banner of Qualifications 2022 (Q2022), representing the biggest change to AAT qualifications in nearly a decade.

Colleges and training providers who were involved in prior rollouts of new AAT syllabuses in 2013 and 2016 will remember the challenges involved, and naturally every delivery team will be keen to plan and prepare for the new specifications as effectively as possible.

Working in partnership with Mindful Education makes the transition to AAT Q2022 easier for delivery teams – as we have already done much of the preparation to make the new qualifications a success:

Our award-winning Virtual Learning Environments (VLEs) have been fully updated for Q2022 with video lessons re-written and re-filmed from scratch, an improved tutor resources section includes all-new course mapping documents and lesson materials, and enhanced accessibility and user experience features have been built in

We are offering extensive and unlimited tutor training on delivering the new Q2022 specifications for all our partners

We have worked in partnership with the AAT and Cardiff and Vale College to deliver the UK’s only blended learning pilot of the new Q2022 Level 2 course. This means that our courses have already been road-tested, and feedback from tutors and learners has been excellent

About Mindful Education

At Mindful Education we create award-winning online courses and apprenticeships which set a new standard in the digital delivery of education. Our in-house academic, digital and creative teams design media-rich courses that are highly flexible, allowing learners to choose how, when and where they want to study.



We are specialists in blended learning, delivering flexible courses and apprenticeships in partnership with 65+ colleges and training providers across the UK in accounting, management, law and human resources.



Learners have the flexibility of learning online, through Mindful Education’s award-winning Virtual Learning Environments, while also enjoying the benefits of being part of a class that meets regularly with their college tutor.

Helping Providers to Prepare for Q2022

Delivering new or updated qualifications can be challenging – requiring a huge time commitment from tutors and managers and posing a significant risk to achievement rates while the new specifications bed in.

Working in partnership with Mindful Education makes the transition to AAT Q2022 easier for providers – significantly reducing the risk around learner outcomes and the workload for tutors and managers.

Mindful Education has spent the past 18 months preparing for the launch of Q2022. Our VLEs have been fully updated for Q2022, including:

Video lessons have all been re-filmed from scratch

Improved tutor resources section

All-new mapping documents and lesson materials

Enhanced accessibility and user experience features

We are offering unlimited tutor training on delivering the new Q2022 specifications for all our partners – sharing information on the new specifications and best practice for delivery. We will be contacting all our partner colleges with details of this training.

Q2022 Pilot with Cardiff and Vale College

We have worked in partnership with the AAT and Cardiff and Vale College to deliver the UK’s only blended learning pilot for Q2022, so our courses have already been road-tested – and feedback from staff and learners has been excellent.

Emil Evans, Vice Principal at Cardiff and Vale College commented: “The experience of running the Q2022 pilot has been great. There’s always a bit of nervousness when you’ve got a new specification coming out, so that was taken away from us by Mindful. It’s the perfect blend of being able to engage with fellow students on site, but also being able to access their programme online.”

AAT Lifetime Achievement Award-winner, Michael Webster, has been leading the pilot for Cardiff and Vale College, supported by the Mindful Education team. Mike said: “I’ve been very lucky because Mindful Education has done the legwork for me. The support, the resources – everything that comes from Mindful Education is first class. It really makes my job so much easier.”

Fiona Tierney, Deputy Head of Business at Cardiff and Vale College described the Mindful Education resources as the best the college has seen: “It’s the benchmark for anything we look at in any other sector and, as far as I know, nothing comes close to it.”

Mindful Education and Cardiff and Vale College are presenting a webinar at the AAT Training Provider Conference on Friday 13 May. This session, sponsored by Mindful Education, aims to give training providers who have not yet started delivering Qualifications 2022, an insight into what to expect and how to prepare.

Mindful Education and Cardiff and Vale College will share experiences with the Q2022 pilot so far, including tips for centres running the new qualifications from 1st September.

Watch our case study video to see how we worked with Cardiff and Vale College on the Q2022 national pilot.

Working in Partnership

We understand that delivering an outstanding learner experience is a significant effort involving many teams. A central element of our partnerships is to provide extensive support to curriculum, marketing, admissions and employer engagement teams, alongside technical assistance delivered directly to learners. Working hand-in-hand with our partners, our aim is to ensure that learners are fully supported from their first inquiry about the course, right through to achieving their qualification.

Mark Mckenna, Managing Director at Mindful Education, described the launch of the new qualifications: “We’re delighted to provide new Q2022 courses for Levels 2, 3 and 4 this year – five years on from first releasing the AQ16 Level 2 course. We know how crucial flexibility is to both learners and employers, and these new blended learning courses break new ground in terms of the quality and functionality that our partners will enjoy from day one.”

Kelly Warrick, Head of Delivery for Accounting at Mindful Education, explained the benefits that the new Q2022 courses would bring to college and training provider partners: “The changes for Q2022 are far-reaching and significant for AAT centres. Whilst there’s no doubt that the changes will make all AAT qualifications better, there will definitely be some transitional challenges such as the removal of the Accounting Software unit at Level 2, the introduction of business units across all levels, and the adjustment to a brand new set of assessments. Thanks to the work of our course development team, we’ll be able to help our partners proactively manage these changes, helping to protect learner outcomes.”

Delivering Q2022 courses in Partnership

We know that no two providers are the same, so we will take the time to meet your key staff and develop delivery plans that will work for your learners and employers.

The typical time to implement a partnership effectively is around two months – although this could be longer based on staff availability.

If you would like to explore working in partnership with Mindful Education to deliver Q2022 courses from September onwards, then please do not delay, get in touch now by emailing partnerships@mindful-education.co.uk

Attend a Free Webinar on Q2022

The Mindful Education Operations Team is running free webinar sessions during May for tutors and managers from non-partner providers. These sessions will focus on highlighting the key changes in the specifications and outlining Mindful Education’s approach to delivering Q2022 courses.

To book your session, please click on the link below.