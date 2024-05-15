Lack of skilled workers risks major infrastructure projects going over budget, PAC warns

Major projects in FE include the T Level roll out, Skills Bootcamps and the capital transformation programme

Major government infrastructure projects risk going over budget due to a shortage of trained project managers and skilled workers, MPs have warned.

The government estimates that it needs to train about 16,000 civil servants at its major project leadership academy to deal with hundreds of publicly funded projects with an “unprecedented” total cost of about £800 billion.

However, a report published by the public accounts committee (PAC) has warned that the academy, which was set up 12 years ago, has only accredited about 1,000 government staff.

There is also a shortage in skilled professionals such as welders, electricians and bricklayers – all high-priority occupations that are eligible for the “skilled worker visa”.

Committee chair Meg Hillier said major infrastructure projects are at risk of being “poorly managed and delivered late and over budget” due to shortages in workers with essential skills.

The Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA) estimates the total whole life cost of the UK’s 244 major projects to be £805 billion, an increase of about £476 billion in the last four years.

PAC’s report was based partly on concerns raised during a hearing earlier this year with Nick Smallwood the chief executive of the IPA.

Several major government projects related to FE have been assessed by the IPA, including the Lifelong Loan Entitlement, FE capital transformation, Skills Bootcamps and Free Courses for Jobs, and the T Level programme.

After five years of assessing the T Level programme, the IPA rated it ‘red’ in 2022/23, meaning that delivery of the project to time, cost and quality targets appeared “unachievable”. Government has already spent close to £1.8 billion on T Levels, which have been taken by only 30,000 students so far.

Smallwood said a lack of trained project managers in government creates a costly “overreliance” on consultants in the private sector.

In one example, he said competition with “massive investment” in infrastructure by Saudi Arabia resulted in “several hundred” designers leaving the UK market.

PAC and the National Audit Office (NAO) have both raised concerns about “acute” shortages in skilled workers in the UK.

In 2022, they highlighted the dramatic decline in the number of adults participating in government-funded education and skills training, which fell by half to 1.6 million in the ten years up to 2020/21.

In March, PAC published a list of essential government spending that should not be put off called ‘The Big Nasties’.

One of these spending areas is a “severe shortages of skills” in government, which cost an estimated £980 million in 2018 through the use of management consultancies.

PAC said: “Many projects and programmes across government are afflicted by delays, inefficiencies and budgetary overruns, often due to a lack of specialist skills amongst officials.

“The lack of skills must be addressed otherwise there will be huge risks to delivery of major capital projects.”