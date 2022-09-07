Kelly Tolhurst appointed education minister

Liz Truss's reshuffle continues, with junior portfolios yet to be confirmed

Liz Truss's reshuffle continues, with junior portfolios yet to be confirmed

Kelly Tolhurst has been appointed as an education minister, as schools minister Will Quince moves to the Department of Health.

Following cabinet-level appointments last night, the new prime minister Liz Truss is now appointing junior ministers in government departments.

Tolhurst, a former housing minister who is MP for Rochester and Strood, is the first junior minister to be appointed to the Department for Education under Truss.

However Quince, responsible for overseeing the SEND review, has moved on. Like Quince, Tolhurst is a minister of state, but her exact portfolio is yet to be confirmed.

Kit Malthouse was made education secretary last night.

Tolhurst was first elected in 2015, when she beat former UKIP MP Mark Reckless to the Kent seat he had won the year before in a byelection.

She served in a string of junior ministerial jobs, including small business minister, aviation and maritime minister and minister for housing and rough sleeping.

Following the resignation of deputy chief whip Chris Pincher earlier this year, Tolhurst took on the role until her promotion today.

Further ministerial appointments are due to be made today.

More to follow…