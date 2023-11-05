Digital know-how is now essential to every sector and modern life, says James Lane. We can no longer afford to treat it as a bolt-on

As technology continues to reshape industries and job requirements, a workforce equipped with digital skills is essential for economic and individual career success.

Since the pandemic, the speed of digital adoption has increased but so has the divide between those with and those without access to and understanding of digital technologies. This divide only worsens existing socio-economic inequalities. However, by embedding digital skills into all education and training routes we can ensure individuals from every background can gain these essential competencies – reducing disparities and increasing access to opportunities.

Our recent Digital Sector Spotlight report highlighted this as an area of opportunity, as those who lack digital literacy face significant barriers in accessing job opportunities.

Today’s employers increasingly require a diverse and integrated skillset, including digital skills as a truly functional skill, no matter the sector or industry. With this, there will also be an increased demand to show the demonstrable benefit of these underpinning skills for learners.

In simple terms, integration democratises the digital world, fosters inclusivity, and broadens career horizons for everyone.

The changing landscape of work is undeniable and digital skills are at its core. With the fourth industrial revolution in full swing, technology is now integral to nearly every profession.

From social care and travel to retail and finance, the ability to navigate digital tools and platforms has become a prerequisite for success. Integrating digital skills acknowledges the realities of the modern workplace, giving individuals the tools they need to stay competitive and relevant in their chosen fields.

As the world becomes increasingly interconnected and technology-driven, traditional qualifications alone are insufficient. By infusing digital skills into educational programs, we empower students to tackle real-world challenges more effectively.

These skills not only enhance learning but also allow learners to apply them in different situations throughout their lives. This practical knowledge broadens the scope of education, making it an enriching experience that equips students with a lifelong advantage.

As we nurture a tech-savvy workforce, we encourage creative thinking and problem-solving – uniquely human skills. Outlined in NCFE’s Transforming Skills report, every person deserves the opportunity to develop these skills but being born in the wrong postcode means you might not have the same opportunities as others.

That’s why mainstream education should place both right at the core. With essential, human skills working alongside digital proficiency, we can empower individuals to develop innovative solutions, experiment with new ideas and contribute to economic growth. We want learners to be able to create, build, and shape their own futures and careers.

Separating digital skills from qualifications can reinforce the misconception that they are an optional add-on when, in reality, they are integral to modern living and working. Integrating digital know-how into qualifications provides context, relevance, and immediate application for these skills. It enables learners to recognise the value of digital literacy across all aspects of their lives.

Addressing the rapid pace of technological change is another concern. In an environment where today’s innovation is often replaced by tomorrow’s, teaching specific tools is less effective than cultivating adaptable skills. It’s not about software proficiency; it’s about teaching individuals how to learn, adapt, and thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape.

For the successful integration of digital skills, education and training institutions need to be flexible and responsive. Collaboration with industry leaders, continuous monitoring of emerging technologies and the willingness to update curriculum are essential. Keeping pace with technology ensures the skills we teach remain relevant and aligned with the demands of the job market.

Integration should not merely be seen as an option; it’s a vital step to empower individuals and societies for the challenges and opportunities of the digital age. It promotes inclusivity, relevance, innovation, and adaptability while addressing the digital divide.

In a world where technology is embedded into every facet of life, education and training should prepare individuals to thrive and get the most out of the digital tools at their disposal. By integrating digital skills into qualifications, we can foster a workforce that’s not only equipped for the needs of their industry, but that drives technological innovation as well.