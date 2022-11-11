Inspire and prepare your learners to achieve more.  

Learn and discover how a BTEC can work for you

Did you know… Around 1 in 4 learners in the UK enter higher education with a BTEC qualification – that’s over 100,000 learners a year (HESA)

BTEC courses focus on skills-based learning and are designed around themed units. Rather than testing everything at the end, BTECs are tested throughout the course using assessments based on real-life scenarios.

A BTEC qualification can open doors to university, an apprenticeship or an exciting new career; and is important for preparing young people and adults with the knowledge, skills and behaviours needed for the jobs of the future.

In these times of economic fluctuation and uncertainty, BTEC qualifications give learners a balance of the skills and knowledge needed to progress into the careers they want. It is this practical approach that allows learners to develop and apply the knowledge, traits and behaviours to real-life scenarios; ensuring they are uniquely prepared with a range of entrepreneurial and employability characteristics that employers and universities are looking for.

They are also a powerful driver of social mobility that benefits employers, our economy and our communities.

In turn, those skills enable learners to flourish in our competitive world of rapid technological change and aid them in enjoying a career fuelled by passion and purpose.

After 35 years of proven success, more and more Higher Education institutions and employers are choosing BTEC-qualified candidates for their practical knowledge and employability skills.

In fact, 300 employers & 75 professional bodies supported the development of the latest BTEC Level 3 Nationals, confirming BTEC qualifications provide learners with the specialist knowledge an capabilities that employers are seeking.

Below are a few more stats that solidify the effectiveness of BTECs:

90% of BTEC students are employed full time after graduation (Progression Pathways, 2016)

of UK employers believe BTEC candidates have an advantage over non-BTEC candidates (Perspectus Global, 2021) 76% of BTEC students opted for BTEC because they could learn by doing, getting practical hands-on experience while studying (Pearson BTEC Learner Survey, 2019)

Introducing… your one-stop BTEC Options resource

Help your learners find and develop real-world skills with our BTEC Options tool. Designed to make your options evenings and open days easier than ever to help you talk to students and parents about their next steps and to showcase the BTEC courses you offer.

Our free customisable resources offer a wealth of information that will help you recruit and retain learners

Educators, learners and parents can access:

A tailored online webpage that shows the BTEC courses your centre offers

An interactive careers quiz

Subject-specific information

Employability skills students will develop on the course

A range of career options after studying BTEC

Stories from BTEC students and employers in all subject areas

A unique URL so that educators can browse in their own time.

Explore what a BTEC can do and unlock for you and your students at btecworks.com