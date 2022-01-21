Home Latest news from FE Week
Innovative teaching, learner achievements and progress wins BTEC Award for Abingdon and Witney College

21 Jan 2022, 17:30

As the number one college in Southeast England for Level 3 achievement which saw an impressive 95% of their learners progress to their chosen next step, it’s no surprise that Abingdon and Witney College won BTEC College of the Year at the 2021 BTEC Awards. The amazing results were achieved through an innovative and passionate tutoring team that has delivered a 100% success rate in students securing their first-choice course at university.  

The Student Engagement Team includes specialists providing excellent support in learning, finance, mental health, and careers. They organise mock interviews with employers and offer regular workshops including UCAS applications and CV writing. Their Local Enterprise Partnership has a dedicated advisor who supports the college to ensure courses are designed to produce the workforce for the future.   

Talking of their win, the college commented: “It is a huge honour for Abingdon & Witney College to be awarded the BTEC Award for College of the Year 2021. We are committed to providing all students with an excellent learning experience which provides them with the skills and attributes to achieve their career aspirations. The range and flexibility of the BTEC qualifications supports this pledge and allows our students to embark on the next stage of their life with confidence.”

We want to know what makes your college shine! 

The BTEC Awards is in its 12th year, and we want you to celebrate with us!  

The annual event recognises and celebrates the hard work and dedication of BTEC learners, tutors and providers from all around the globe. We want you to nominate your learners, tutors and college so we can celebrate and showcase your amazing triumphs and achievements.

Previous winners of BTEC Awards have had their college feature in local and national media stories showcasing them as a centre of excellence in education. Teaching staff and learners have benefited from national press coverage and have often gone onto become BTEC ambassadors – inspiring BTEC learners and educators. 

Nominate your college for a BTEC Award

Tell us about your college’s outstanding achievements – we can’t wait to welcome and read your stories this year.   

To find out more about the BTEC Awards and enter, visit: btec.co.uk/awards

