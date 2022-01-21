Innovative teaching, learner achievements and progress wins BTEC Award for Abingdon and Witney College

As the number one college in Southeast England for Level 3 achievement which saw an impressive 95% of their learners progress to their chosen next step, it’s no surprise that Abingdon and Witney College won BTEC College of the Year at the 2021 BTEC Awards. The amazing results were achieved through an innovative and passionate tutoring team that has delivered a 100% success rate in students securing their first-choice course at university.

The Student Engagement Team includes specialists providing excellent support in learning, finance, mental health, and careers. They organise mock interviews with employers and offer regular workshops including UCAS applications and CV writing. Their Local Enterprise Partnership has a dedicated advisor who supports the college to ensure courses are designed to produce the workforce for the future.

Talking of their win, the college commented: “It is a huge honour for Abingdon & Witney College to be awarded the BTEC Award for College of the Year 2021. We are committed to providing all students with an excellent learning experience which provides them with the skills and attributes to achieve their career aspirations. The range and flexibility of the BTEC qualifications supports this pledge and allows our students to embark on the next stage of their life with confidence.”

